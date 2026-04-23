Polaris Announces Spring 2026 TRAILS GRANTS as Program Marks 20 Years

More than $125,000 awarded to 14 off-road and snowmobile riding clubs across the U.S. and Canada as Polaris surpasses $4 million in total giving since the program's inception

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, announced the recipients of its Spring 2026 TRAILS GRANTS, awarding more than $125,000 to 14 off‑road and snowmobile organizations to support riders and riding areas across the United States and Canada. In 2026, the TRAILS GRANTS program marks its 20th anniversary, a milestone year that coincides with Polaris surpassing $4 million in total giving since the program launched in 2006.

Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS invests in nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs that develop, maintain and enhance trail systems so riders can safely access and enjoy them, advance rider safety and education initiatives, and steward projects that help preserve off-road recreation for current and future riders. Fourteen organizations were named Spring 2026 Polaris TRAILS GRANTS recipients. Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives and other projects. (PRNewsfoto/Polaris Inc.)

Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS invests in nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs that develop, maintain and enhance trail systems so riders can safely access and enjoy them, advance rider safety and education initiatives, and steward projects that help preserve off-road recreation for current and future riders.

"Every great ride starts with someone willing to put in the work," said Mike Speetzen, CEO of Polaris. "For 20 years, the Polaris TRAILS GRANTS program has supported the volunteers and local riding clubs that are doing the hands-on work of maintaining trails, educating riders, and taking care of the remarkable places that make our sport possible. Reaching this milestone is truly a testament to the impact these groups have made, and the ripple effect that continues to follow. We're even more excited to keep pushing forward with the riders and communities who are making a difference today and well into the future."

The following 14 organizations were named Spring 2026 Polaris TRAILS GRANTS recipients. Each will receive an award of up to $10,000 to help care for the riding lands in their area or support local education efforts:

ATV Traction (Pennsylvania) – Expand hands-on youth ATV safety training by acquiring youth-sized ATVs and additional safety equipment to support responsible riding education.

(Pennsylvania) – Expand hands-on youth ATV safety training by acquiring youth-sized ATVs and additional safety equipment to support responsible riding education. Battle Born Offroad Club (Nevada) – Maintain and adopt popular OHV trails focusing on trail maintenance, signage repair, and litter removal.

(Nevada) – Maintain and adopt popular OHV trails focusing on trail maintenance, signage repair, and litter removal. Crooked Trails ATV Club (Wisconsin) – Install a new signage system throughout the trail network to highlight safety areas, improve navigation, and support future trail growth.

(Wisconsin) – Install a new signage system throughout the trail network to highlight safety areas, improve navigation, and support future trail growth. Day Mountain Road Association (Maine) – Restore the multi-use Lions Trail to address erosion, protect nearby aquatic habitat, and maintain safe access for ATV, snowmobile, and non-motorized users.

(Maine) – Restore the multi-use Lions Trail to address erosion, protect nearby aquatic habitat, and maintain safe access for ATV, snowmobile, and non-motorized users. Friends of Pathways (Wyoming) – Replace a failing bridge on the Cache Creek Trail near downtown Jackson, improving year-round multi-use access and meeting universal trail design standards.

(Wyoming) – Replace a failing bridge on the Cache Creek Trail near downtown Jackson, improving year-round multi-use access and meeting universal trail design standards. Greenway Snowmobile Club (Minnesota) – Support the Warba Bridge Recreational Crossing by incorporating a dedicated trail corridor into a planned highway bridge reconstruction, creating a safer, year-round multi-use trail connection.

(Minnesota) – Support the Warba Bridge Recreational Crossing by incorporating a dedicated trail corridor into a planned highway bridge reconstruction, creating a safer, year-round multi-use trail connection. Johnstown ATV Club Inc. (Ontario, Canada) – Restore and extend a critical trail segment to improve connectivity, reduce road riding, and address long‑standing flooding and erosion issues.

(Ontario, Canada) – Restore and extend a critical trail segment to improve connectivity, reduce road riding, and address long‑standing flooding and erosion issues. Middle Tennessee OHV (Tennessee) – Launch a youth all-terrain vehicle (ATV) safety and responsible riding training initiative providing firsthand education, protective gear, and trail etiquette instruction for young riders.

(Tennessee) – Launch a youth all-terrain vehicle (ATV) safety and responsible riding training initiative providing firsthand education, protective gear, and trail etiquette instruction for young riders. Quad Cities ATV Club Inc. (Minnesota) – Develop safer, more sustainable trail access by building a designated trailhead parking area and maintaining surrounding trails to improve flow, address erosion, and remove hazards.

(Minnesota) – Develop safer, more sustainable trail access by building a designated trailhead parking area and maintaining surrounding trails to improve flow, address erosion, and remove hazards. Revelstoke Snowmobile Club (British Columbia, Canada) – Improve waste management and reduce garbage in high‑use backcountry riding areas through new trailhead infrastructure and a community‑led alpine clean‑up that promotes long‑term stewardship.

(British Columbia, Canada) – Improve waste management and reduce garbage in high‑use backcountry riding areas through new trailhead infrastructure and a community‑led alpine clean‑up that promotes long‑term stewardship. River Valley ATV Club #50 (New Brunswick, Canada) – Expand trails to better connect riders to fuel, food, and lodging, improving destination access and supporting local tourism.

(New Brunswick, Canada) – Expand trails to better connect riders to fuel, food, and lodging, improving destination access and supporting local tourism. Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club (Minnesota) – Reconstruct bridges on Butler Grade to maintain a critical trail connection between William and Roosevelt, Minnesota, improving safety and long-term trail access.

(Minnesota) – Reconstruct bridges on Butler Grade to maintain a critical trail connection between William and Roosevelt, Minnesota, improving safety and long-term trail access. Skedaddle Ridge Trails People Inc. (New Brunswick, Canada) – Repair the Big Teague Brook bridge to restore a safe ATV crossing and reduce environmental impacts from off‑trail detours.

(New Brunswick, Canada) – Repair the Big Teague Brook bridge to restore a safe ATV crossing and reduce environmental impacts from off‑trail detours. Tooele County Parks and Recreation (Utah) – Upgrade signage along the Jacob City multi‑purpose off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail system to improve navigation, safety awareness, and trail sustainability.

"Our club is proud and grateful to be selected as a recipient of the Polaris TRAILS GRANT, especially in a year when both the program and our club are celebrating 20 years," said Joe Kuznia, Treasurer, Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman's Club. "Support from Polaris has been part of our story for decades, and this grant will allow us to upgrade two bridges on the Butler Grade trail, preserving a connection our riders rely on and helping provide safe outdoor recreation for our community for years to come."

As the TRAILS GRANTS program enters its third decade, Polaris is proud to help care for the trails and landscapes that showcase the freedom and adventure found in riding. From hometown trail networks to iconic American public lands, Polaris supports locally led projects that strengthen trails, promote responsible riding, and expand access to the great outdoors where its customers ride. For more information, including how to apply for a Fall 2026 TRAILS GRANT, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/.

Beyond TRAILS Grants, Polaris supports the outdoors by giving back to the places that make riding possible. Through its Taking Care of Places We Ride giving pillar, Polaris works with nonprofit partners and local communities to protect trails, forests, desert, open spaces and more. This includes an ongoing partnership with the National Forest Foundation and other efforts focused on taking care of America's riding lands for years to come.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.