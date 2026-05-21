Polaris Publishes 2025 Geared For Good Report

"Doing business the right way and being thoughtful stewards of our industry, our people and the outdoors is core to who we are at Polaris," said Holly Spaeth, Vice President, Brand & Powersports Marketing and Corporate Responsibility Committee Chair at Polaris. "This year's report reflects our commitment to being Geared For Good, highlighting how we're welcoming more people into powersports, investing in our communities, and making progress toward our long‑term environmental goals."

The report is organized around Polaris' four Geared For Good pillars: THINK PRODUCT, THINK PRODUCTION, THINK PLACES, and THINK PEOPLE. Highlights include:

THINK PRODUCT:

Expanded access to powersports by launching the RANGER 500, an approachable utility side‑by‑side starting at $9,999.

Removed 100% of detectable PFAS in Klim's spring and fall lines.

Earned industry recognition for best‑in‑class innovation, including honors for MRZR, Godfrey Sanpan, and Hurricane SunDeck 3200.

THINK PRODUCTION:

Installed an 8,000 square meter solar array in Goupil, generating more than twice the facility's annual energy needs.

Cut dunnage waste by 900 tons through the creation of reusable engine crates.

Conserved more than 4 million gallons of water year over year.

THINK PLACES:

Supported trail and conservation projects across five states through the fully funded Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

Donated $255,000 via TRAILS GRANTS, supporting trail stewardship and rider education.

Raised $10,000 for Advocates for Multi‑Use Public Lands and local riding clubs, expanding snowmobile access.

THINK PEOPLE:

Strengthened communities with more than $5.6 million in corporate donations, grants and employee giving.

Invested $80,000 in S.T.E.P. scholarships, providing over 1,000 students, from 45 schools, free access to Polaris technician training.

Advanced leadership and skill development for more than 2,000 employees through the launch of Development Day.

The report also highlights continued momentum toward Polaris' 2035 environmental goals, teams following ISO standards to evaluate vehicle recyclability, reducing GHG emissions by 10,000 metric tons of CO2e since 2023, overall 80% waste diversion, and 98% of miles driven with SmartWay.

To explore the full 2025 Geared For Good Report, visit Polaris.com/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.