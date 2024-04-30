Polaris Celebrates Women Riders on International Female Ride Day 2024

Polaris Recognizes Women Riders and Enhances the Riding Experience on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in celebration of the 18th annual global event.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), the global leader in powersports, today announces its 4th annual participation in celebrating International Female Ride Day (IFRD), which takes place on May 4, 2024.

Polaris Inc., the global leader in powersports, today announces its 4th annual participation in celebrating International Female Ride Day (IFRD), which takes place on May 4, 2024.

"The sense of community that comes with riding is special, and we've been bolstering our efforts to showcase and support the wide spectrum of riders that make up that community, inclusive of our many women riders. IFRD is just one of the ways we do that," said Polaris Chief Customer Growth Officer Pam Kermisch. "Celebrating our current riders while also helping more people discover how powersports could fit into their lives – including introducing more women, multicultural and younger generations to the sport – remains an ongoing priority for us."

Polaris is focused on helping more people experience powersports, including strategic initiatives to introduce more women to the sport. Since 2018, nearly 40% of customers new to Polaris are younger, women, or multicultural. This IFRD, Polaris is recognizing current women riders and inspiring more to discover powersports through unique partnerships, dealer activations, a women's ridership insights survey and sharing stories from the women who ride.

Listening & Learning to Enhance the Riding Experience

"We're the global leader in powersports, and we've achieved that by actively listening to our customers and gaining the insights to understand their experience and what would make it better," said Kermisch. "As we look at our customer research, we seek out the voices and perspectives of all our riders and look to further champion the inclusion of women riders to help advance the design of our products and experiences."

On May 4, Polaris is launching its 2nd annual women's ridership survey. Available today, the survey will run through the month of May. Those interested in participating can visit the IFRD website to access the survey.

In addition to this annual survey, Polaris regularly incorporates women rider perspectives into product design, marketing plans and experience approaches. From brand specific women's rider research, to Polaris' Empowersports Women's Riding Council, to Polaris' internal Women Leaders of Polaris employee resource group, to strategic partnerships with ride groups like Babes in the Dirt, The Litas, and Black Girls Ride, Polaris is elevating the voices of women riders to enhance the riding experience.

Celebrating 2024 International Female Ride Day

Observed annually on the first Saturday of May, this year's theme, #IFRDEveryWoman, emphasizes inclusivity and community among women riders of all backgrounds, skill levels, and riding preferences. To showcase the collective strength and spirit of women riders everywhere, Polaris and IFRD are encouraging women riders to get out and ride on May 4, 2024, whether by themselves, with a group of a friends or as a part of an IFRD ride.

With over 500 North American Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot dealerships slated to celebrate IFRD this year, Polaris invites riders to check out opportunities near them via Polaris' IFRD landing page. Women riders can also check out the official IFRD website, or follow along on social media and share their own adventures from the day by tagging #IFRDEveryWoman. For those looking to experience their first powersports ride, Polaris makes it easy to experience through Polaris Adventures, the experience arm of the business that offers customers half-day to full-day ride experiences on Polaris off-road or on-road vehicles at more than 200 locations across the U.S.

For more information about Polaris and its commitment to empowering women in powersports, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/international-female-ride-day/.

About IFRD

About International Female Ride Day® International Female Ride Day® is a globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders and women powersport enthusiasts. Referred to as a "movement" by its participants, its call to action, "Just Ride! " asks women to be on their motorcycles or powersports vehicles on the first Saturday of May each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifetime motorcycling advocate, road, and race instructor – with the purpose to profile and highlight the many diverse women enjoying the activity of motorcycling. Its mission, among several, is to that of building awareness, expanding female rider numbers, and for parity globally across all forms of motorsport and powersports. IFRD simultaneously encourages other women to take up the activity. The event is managed under the MOTORESS® canopy.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.