POLARIS UNVEILS 2024 TEAM POLARIS RODEO ATHLETES FOR THE PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOY ASSOCIATION (PRCA)

Team Polaris features the return of eight-time PRCA World Champion, and All-Around Champ, Stetson Wright, along with his three brothers who are new to the team: Rusty, Ryder, and Statler, all Saddle Bronc Champions. Coming from a family dynasty of champions, the Wright brothers bring to life the brand's core pillars of hard work and dedication. National Circuit Finals Rodeo Champion Barrel Racer Lisa Lockhart also returns to Team Polaris for the ninth consecutive year. Recently retired, six-time PRCA Bareback Riding World Champion Kaycee Feild, who was inducted into the Class of 2024 ProRodeo Hall of Fame, has also signed on to be a Polaris ambassador this year. As an ambassador, Feild will support Team Polaris at various events and activations throughout the year.

"We are excited to once again return with five World Champion athletes as they participate in some of the most prestigious rodeo events around the world," said Chris Judson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Utility. "As a long-standing partner of PRCA, we are committed to supporting the athletes and rodeo community that embodies Polaris' values of hard work and dedication."

While supporting its athletes, Polaris will be showcasing its lineup of hard-working utility vehicles throughout the year with a presence at six PRCA events nationwide including:

Reno Rodeo – June 20-29, 2024 ( Reno, NV )

( ) Prescott Frontier Days (World's Oldest Rodeo) – July 1-7, 2024 ( Prescott, AZ )

( ) NFR Open – July 9-13, 2024 ( Colorado Springs, CO )

( ) Spanish Fork Fiesta Days – July 19-24, 2024 ( Spanish Fork, UT )

( ) Cheyenne Frontier Days – July 19-28, 2024 ( Cheyenne, WY )

( ) Pendleton Roundup – September 11-14, 2024 ( Pendleton, OR )

( ) National Finals Rodeo – December 5-14, 2024 ( Las Vegas, NV )

In the Lone Star State, Polaris will also have a presence at seven rodeos including:

APHA Cowgirl Gathering – May 9-12, 2024 ( Fort Worth, TX )

( ) North Texas Fair & Rodeo – August 15-23, 2024 ( Denton, TX )

( ) West Texas Fair & Rodeo – September 5-14, 2024 ( Abilene, TX )

( ) Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo – September 20-28, 2024 ( Pasadena, TX )

( ) Heart O'Texas Fair & Rodeo – October 3-13, 2024 ( Waco, TX )

( ) World Championship Ranch Rodeo (WRCA) – November 14-17, 2024 ( Amarillo, TX )

( ) Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show – December 3-5, 2024 ( Amarillo, TX )

As part of Polaris' continued sponsorship and support within the rodeo industry, Polaris RANGERs will be awarded to the winners of each segment at PRCA's NFR Open in Colorado Springs in July, and at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas in December.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

