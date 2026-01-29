POLARIS ELEVATES THE LEGENDARY RIDE AND HANDLING OF RZR WITH THE ALL-NEW RZR PRO R ULTRA EDITION

New Limited-Edition Model Features DYNAMIX DVS Suspension with Factory-Integrated Active Sway Bar Links for Enhanced Control and Comfort Across Demanding Terrain

New Technology Tested and Proven by RZR Factory Racing in the Harshest Conditions — Open Desert Dominance, Claiming 2025 SCORE Series Championship, and Back-to-Back Baja 1000 Victories

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road , the world leader in powersports and off road innovation, today introduced the industry's first factory-integrated electronically controlled hydraulic locking sway bar links with the debut of the all-new RZR Pro R Ultra Edition. The groundbreaking advancement, delivered through the DYNAMIX DVS Suspension System, brings a level of adaptability and control never before offered in a Polaris vehicle. Building upon the RZR Pro R, the new RZR Pro R Ultra Edition demonstrates how even the best can level up when race-proven engineering meets real-world demanding terrain.

Tested and proven in the harshest conditions of wide open UTV desert racing, Polaris' DYNAMIX DVS is the first and only factory-integrated suspension system with electronically controlled hydraulic locking sway links developed in collaboration with Suspension Direct Inc (SDi). The advanced suspension system allows each wheel to move independently for maximum articulation, absorbing harsh terrain with minimal body movement for a noticeably smoother and more comfortable ride. When pushed through corners, the system engages to deliver the precise, confident handling expected from a RZR Pro R. This played a key role in the team's run of UTV Overall victories at every major race of the 2025 season, including back-to-back Baja 1000 wins and the 2025 SCORE Series Championship.

"DYNAMIX DVS sets a new benchmark for the off-road industry," said Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. "We took the industry's most capable platform and made it even better. By applying key learnings from our race program, we've introduced smarter suspension that delivers maximum articulation, for more control in any environment."

Unlike traditional disconnecting sway bars that simply lock or unlock, the DYNAMIX DVS system introduces the industry's first factory-integrated active sway bar links. It manages four links through three selectable settings:

Semi-Active: Rapidly locks and unlocks—up to 200 times per second—for responsive handling across changing terrain.

Locked: Delivers the familiar suspension feel of the standard RZR Pro R for maximum stability.

Unlocked: Maximizes articulation for precise control during slow-speed rock crawling.

Working seamlessly with 12 suspension control channels and existing ride modes, DYNAMIX DVS continuously adjusts to maintain balance between performance, control, and comfort. The result is a smoother, more planted ride in rough terrain, sharper handling at speed, and confidence when navigating technical obstacles or unpredictable conditions

Complementing its technical innovations, the RZR Pro R Ultra Edition showcases exclusive styling and functional upgrades that distinguish it from anything else on the trail. The new MPI™ Racing Steering Wheel, inspired by professional off-road and desert racing, gives drivers a more precise, confidence-inspiring feel, with an ergonomic shape that delivers enhanced feel from the terrain. The vehicle's 32-inch BFGoodrich® KM3 tires deliver reliable traction across unpredictable terrain, while a new limited-edition Velocity Blue colorway and custom GatorStep® interior accents make the RZR Pro R Ultra Edition stand out in wide-open environments. Every detail from the commanding tire package to the refined cabin experience, was intentionally selected to deliver both functional benefit and a personalized, elevated presence in the desert and dunes.

The RZR Pro R Ultra Edition is loaded with features from the RZR Pro R, including a 74-inch stance and 104.5-inch wheelbase for supreme stability, with 29-inches of usable travel that absorbs whoops – delivering precise control. Additionally, the 2026 RZR Pro R Ultra Edition comes equipped with the largest in-vehicle display in powersports. The new 10.4-inch Vertical Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND delivers 52 square inches of usable screen space, giving riders more room to map out terrain and access key features. Equipped with Rockford Fosgate® Stage 4 Audio with 1500-watt digital amp, the system delivers crisp, powerful audio while carving through the dunes. Continuing the innovation, the RZR Pro R Ultra Edition features the industry's only heated and vented seats, providing comfort for consumers while driving.

The RZR Pro R Ultra Edition will have a limited production of 500 units globally, including both two-seat and four-seat configurations. The two-seat RZR Pro R Ultra Edition starts at $46,999, while the four-seater starts at $50,999 and will begin shipping to dealers in February 2026. The RZR Pro R ULTRA will be displayed at the 2026 King Of The Hammers event in Johnson Valley, CA, January 30-February 7.

