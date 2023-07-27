Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.  www.polaris.com 

