New 2026 RANGER 1000 CAB Improves Cold-Weather Comfort with Factory-Installed Heating System, New 2027 RANGER XP 1000 CAB Features HVAC System for All-Season Comfort at Competitive Price Point

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road , the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced two new enclosed cab models, the 2026 RANGER 1000 CAB and 2027 RANGER XP 1000 CAB. The new trim offerings expand the Polaris cabbed model portfolio and deliver versatile solutions at competitive price points.

Polaris Expands Industry's Largest Cabbed Lineup with New RANGER Models for All-Season Comfort

"Leveraging our expertise and adding to our breadth of cabbed side-by-sides, our new cab models offer value options for consumers who need all-season comfort to tackle work and play in a variety of weather conditions," said Reid Wilson, President, Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "We are consistently listening to our customers to create innovative, rider-driven improvements, and the new cabs deliver solutions that inspire confidence and build upon the trusted RANGER lineup."

2026 RANGER 1000 CAB

The new RANGER 1000 CAB expands on the RANGER 1000 Premium by adding an enclosed cab and factory‑installed heat. Features include:

A factory-installed enclosed cab with a fixed glass windshield to keep riders comfortable with added protection from the elements – whether riding in rain, snow or dusty conditions.

with a fixed glass windshield to keep riders comfortable with added protection from the elements – whether riding in rain, snow or dusty conditions. A factory-installed heating system improves comfort in cold weather conditions while working, plowing, hunting or riding.

improves comfort in cold weather conditions while working, plowing, hunting or riding. A factory-installed 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope, auto stop and wireless remote to complete the job or get back on the trail quicker.

with synthetic rope, auto stop and wireless remote to complete the job or get back on the trail quicker. A full-coverage front bumper designed to withstand tough off-road conditions, providing robust protection.

designed to withstand tough off-road conditions, providing robust protection. LED headlights that enhance lighting to help extend riding or working hours.

that enhance lighting to help extend riding or working hours. A 61-horsepower ProStar engine delivering smooth, quiet power to get the job done.

delivering smooth, quiet power to get the job done. Class-leading 1,000-lb. box and 2,500-lb. towing capacity to carry more in fewer trips.

RANGER 1000 CAB is backed by a 1-year warranty, available in a 3-seat only, and comes in the following colors: Granite Gray, Mirage Beige, Rover Rust, and Polaris Pursuit Camo. Pricing starts at $21,999 (U.S.) and $26,999 (CAN.) and will begin shipping to dealers in February 2026.

2027 RANGER XP 1000 CAB

The new RANGER XP 1000 CAB is available in a 3-seat or CREW, and comes equipped with a factory-installed enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning to comfortably ride in all seasons. Features include:

A factory-installed enclosed cab with a fixed glass windshield and powered front windows to ride more comfortably in rain, dust or snow.

with a fixed glass windshield and powered front windows to ride more comfortably in rain, dust or snow. Factory-installed heating and air conditioning to control the climate for all-season comfort. For quick relief on hot days, a variable AC compressor automatically varies its pumping capacity to deliver faster cooling and lower temperatures, even when at idle and low engine RPMs .

to control the climate for all-season comfort. For quick relief on hot days, a variable AC compressor automatically varies its pumping capacity to deliver faster cooling and lower temperatures, even when at idle and low engine RPMs A 82-horsepower ProStar engine and a 3-position throttle control with different drive modes allow the driver to stay smooth and controlled for enhanced capability.

and a 3-position throttle control with different drive modes allow the driver to stay smooth and controlled for enhanced capability. 29-inch, 8-ply Pro Armor X Terrain tires with a new innovative variable tread design reduces perceived noises for a pleasant cab experience. The 8-ply rating provides puncture resistance in rugged terrain and the 14-inch ground clearance clears obstacles with confidence .

reduces perceived noises for a pleasant cab experience. provides puncture resistance in rugged terrain and the clears obstacles with confidence Class-leading 1,000-lb. box and 2,500-lb. towing capacity to carry more in fewer trips.

RANGER XP 1000 CAB is backed by a 1-year warranty, and available in Avalanche Gray. Pricing starts at $24,499 (U.S.) and $30,999 (CAN.) and will begin shipping to dealers in March 2026.

For additional details on both models, visit the Polaris RANGER website.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com .

