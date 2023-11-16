Polaris Donates More Than $100,000 to Off-Road and Snow Organizations through its Fall 2023 TRAILS GRANTS

"The local riding groups are the backbone of the off-roading and snowmobiling communities," said Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. "The joy they find in riding and the work they put in so that others may have a similar experience truly embodies everything that is special about our industry. The collective impact of these organizations is far-reaching. Polaris is proud to amplify their efforts and celebrate those who are helping to preserve the outdoors for the next generation of riders through our TRAILS GRANTS program."

These 11 organizations were named Fall 2023 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards up to $10,000 each.

Grand Lake Trail Grooming Inc. ( Grand Lake, Colo. )

) Lexington Highlanders Snowmobile Club ( Lexington Township, Maine )

) Mollyockett Sportsman's Club ( West Paris, Maine )

) Alborn Sno-Devils Inc ( Alborn, Minn. )

) Woodtick Wheelers ATV/OHM Club ( Hackensack, Minn. )

) Lutsen TrailBreakers Snowmobile Club ( Lutsen, Minn. )

) E C Riders Snowmobile Club Inc. ( Mora, Minn. )

) Great North Woods Riders ATV Club ( Pittsburg, N.H. )

) Sno-Bees Snowmobile Club Inc ( Barre, Vermont )

) Sno-Eagles Inc. ( Eagle River, Wis. )

) Thompson Valley ORV Club ( Kamloops, British Columbia , Canada)

"A part of our Club's mission is to promote safe ATV riding for youths and adults throughout Cass County and surrounding Minnesota communities," said Paul Vashro, president, Woodtick Wheelers ATV/OHM Club. "In addition to helping enhance education of safe riding overall, the grant will enable us to purchase a youth ATV that we can use as a part of our Youth ATV Safety Training classes, helping us enhance the hands-on learning experience for students."

"The severe storms and torrential rains this summer wiped out our trails – over 50% of our trail system was devastated. Polaris was there to help with a generous grant. We would not have been able to start fixing our system this year without it," said Dianne Matott, president, Great North Woods Riders ATV Club.

Since the start of the TRAILS GRANTS program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 370 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada with more than $3.3 million in donations.

Awarded twice annually, TRAILS grants support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives and other projects.

For more information, including how to apply for a 2024 TRAILS grant, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

