Polaris Donates Nearly $85,000 To Off-Road and Snow Organizations Through Its Fall 2024 TRAILS GRANTS

Combined with the Spring 2024 TRAILS GRANTS, Polaris has donated more than $220,000 in 2024 and more than $3.5 million since the program's inception

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announced it is donating nearly $85,000 to off-road vehicles (ORV), all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobile riding clubs, and organizations across the United States and Canada as a part of its TRAILS GRANTS program. The TRAILS GRANTS program offers support to organizations and programs that promote safe and responsible riding, facilitate trail preservation, and help protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road trail systems.

"Local riding clubs play a critical role in maintaining trails and promoting responsible riding," said Reid Wilson, vice president and general manager, of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "Our bi-annual TRAILS GRANTS are one way Polaris supports their efforts and helps create opportunities for riders to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family."

Awarded twice annually, TRAILS GRANTS support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives and other projects. In April, Polaris awarded 14 organizations Spring TRAILS GRANTS, making the combined donation amount for 2024 more than $220,000.

"We are thrilled to partner with Polaris to increase safety and education for our trail network," said Tommy O'Connor, executive director, Vermont ATV Sportsman's Association. "Polaris continues to be a valued partner in the efforts of growing ATV riding in Vermont and nationwide."

"On behalf of North Routt Snow Riders, which is a group of all volunteers that work tirelessly to maintain over 100 miles of snowmobile trails in Routt County, Colorado, I want to thank Polaris for selecting us as a recipient of the 2024 Fall Polaris Trails Grant Program," said Gary Doven, president of North Routt Snow Riders. "These funds will go a long way in helping us maintain trails through the 2024-2025 season."

These 10 organizations were named Fall 2024 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards up to $10,000 each.

Bog Hooters ATV Club ( Mechanic Falls, Maine ): Help create new segment of trail and build bridge to provide rider access to the other side of the falls and avoid crossing private land.

( ): Help create new segment of trail and build bridge to provide rider access to the other side of the falls and avoid crossing private land. Tuleyome ( Woodland, California ): Help restore nearly three miles of trail destroyed by wildfires to include constructing armored crossings, inserting rolling dips and more.

( ): Help restore nearly three miles of trail destroyed by wildfires to include constructing armored crossings, inserting rolling dips and more. North Routt Snow Riders ( Clark, Colorado ): Help fund trail grooming and maintenance.

( ): Help fund trail grooming and maintenance. Mad River Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club ( Waitsfield, Vermont ): Help rebuild bridge damaged by flooding to reinstate access rider services and popular waypoints.

( ): Help rebuild bridge damaged by flooding to reinstate access rider services and popular waypoints. Coalmont OHV Park Inc. ( Coalmont, Tennessee ): Help maintain, create, and connect existing trails at Coalmont OHV Park.

( ): Help maintain, create, and connect existing trails at Coalmont OHV Park. Pine Center Sportsmens Club ( Brainerd, Minnesota ): Help repair trails to meet safety standards.

( ): Help repair trails to meet safety standards. Lumberjack Memorial Trail Inc. ( Wabeno, Wisconsin ): Help acquire equipment needed to facilitate the brushing and clearing of a100+ mile trail system.

( ): Help acquire equipment needed to facilitate the brushing and clearing of a100+ mile trail system. Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Club ( Richfield, Wisconsin ): Help with re-routing of trails to enable preservation of wetlands.

( ): Help with re-routing of trails to enable preservation of wetlands. VTT Club 2000 ATV Inc. ( Eel River Crossing, New Brunswick , Canada): Help repair trails and support future maintenance.

( , Canada): Help repair trails and support future maintenance. Vermont ATV Sportsmans Association Inc. ( Barre, Vermont ): Update trail signage including new crossroad identification, major road intersections and waypoints, all of which will aid in the event of an emergency.

Since the start of the TRAILS GRANTS program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 420 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada with more than $3.5 million in donations.

For more information, including how to apply for a spring 2025 TRAILS GRANT, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/.

