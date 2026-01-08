Polaris Invites Riders to Experience Free Snowmobile Rides This February

Sign up now for a one-hour ride at participating Polaris Adventures locations in top snow destinations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, is bringing back its popular Free Snowmobile Rides program for 2026. This February, Polaris is giving riders the ultimate reason to get outside—complimentary snowmobile rides at participating Polaris Adventures locations in top snow destinations.

This February 2026, Polaris is giving riders the ultimate reason to get outside—complimentary snowmobile rides at participating Polaris Adventures locations in top snow destinations.

"Our goal is to make winter adventure accessible and fun," said Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager, Polaris Snow. "We are proud to bring this program back in 2026 because it's all about helping people embrace the season, try something new, and create unforgettable memories on Polaris snowmobiles while exploring stunning snow-covered destinations."

Building on Polaris' passion for outdoor adventure, the Free Snowmobile Rides program offers a one-hour ride on the latest Polaris snowmobiles at prime destinations with on-trail access. Riders can sign up by visiting polaris.com/snowdemos to request a promo code and book their ride.

What to Expect:

A ride designed for all types of riders—from first-timers to snowmobile enthusiasts.

A safety overview and protective gear for a worry-free experience.

Guidance from experienced Outfitters and an unforgettable ride on Polaris' newest snowmobiles.

For more than 70 years, Polaris has continuously redefined what winter adventure looks like. From breakthrough technologies and bold new models to programs that make riding more accessible, every snowmobile is built to deliver confidence, excitement, and unforgettable moments on the snow. With last year's Free Snowmobile Rides program reaching capacity within weeks, Polaris is thrilled to bring it back in 2026—continuing to set the standard for performance and fun and making it easy for riders to enjoy winter like never before.

To learn more visit polaris.com/snowmobiles or adventures.polaris.com. Reserve your spot today at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/snowmobiles/snow-adventures-demo-ride/.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Polaris Adventures

Polaris Adventures is the experience business of global powersports leader Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII). Since its launch in 2017, it has grown into the nation's leading powersports vehicle rental offering, with tools available to help more than 250 outdoor experience Outfitters run their business. Through this network of Outfitters, Polaris Adventures creates opportunities for customers to get outside, try new activities, or even new models of powersports vehicles at top riding destinations nationwide. To learn more visit adventures.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.