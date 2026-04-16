Polaris Expects Recent Tariff Policy Changes Will Not Have a Material Impact on The Financial Guidance Provided on March 3, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) (the "Company") announced today that it expects that the recent changes to tariff policy, excluding potential refunds, will not have a material impact to the Company's 2026 full year guidance.

As the global leader and the only major powersports company headquartered in the United States, the Company has a significant domestic manufacturing presence. This includes facilities in Alabama, Indiana and Minnesota, which helps support American jobs. In addition, the Company continues to strengthen its domestic supplier relationships.

The Company is scheduled to provide more information on its first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:00 AM CT.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as the Company's ability to successfully implement its manufacturing operations strategy and supply chain initiatives; the Company's ability to successfully source necessary parts and materials on a timely basis; the ability of the Company to manufacture and deliver products to dealers to meet demand, including as a result of supply chain disruptions; the Company's ability to identify and meet optimal dealer inventory levels; the Company's ability to accurately forecast and sustain consumer demand; the Company's ability to mitigate increasing input costs through pricing or other measures; the Company's ability to derive the expected benefits from the Indian Motorcycle separation including the separation being accretive, within the expected timeline or at all; the actual amount of pre-tax charges incurred in connection with the separation of our Indian Motorcycle business; product offerings, promotional activities and pricing strategies by competitors that may make our products less attractive to consumers; the Company's ability to strategically invest in innovation and new products, including as compared to our competitors; economic conditions that impact consumer spending or consumer credit, including recessionary conditions and changes in interest rates; disruptions in manufacturing facilities; product recalls and/or warranty expenses; product rework costs; freight and tariff costs (tariff relief or ability to mitigate tariffs, particularly in light of the policies of the current presidential administration and retaliatory actions in response thereto); environmental and product safety regulatory activity; effects of weather on the Company's supply chain, manufacturing operations and consumer demand; commodity costs; changes to international trade policies and agreements; uninsured product liability and class action claims (including claims seeking punitive damages) and other litigation expenses incurred due to the nature of the Company's business; impact of changes in Polaris stock price on incentive compensation plan costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; uncertainty in the consumer retail and wholesale credit markets; performance of affiliate partners; changes in tax policy; relationships with dealers and suppliers; and the general global economic, social and political environment. Investors are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any duty to any person to provide updates to its forward-looking statements except as otherwise may be required by law.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.