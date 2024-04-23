Polaris Inc. First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Apr 23, 2024, 06:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported first quarter 2024 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec.gov. The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call and webcast can be accessed via the Webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com or by dialing 1-877-883-0383 or 1-412-902-6506, Conference ID 3619470. Related presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will also be accessible on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris XPEDITION® and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

