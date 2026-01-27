Polaris Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec.gov. The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 10:00 a.m. CT.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

