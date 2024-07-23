Polaris Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

News provided by

Polaris Inc.

Jul 23, 2024, 06:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported second quarter 2024 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec.gov. The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call and webcast can be accessed via the Webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com or by dialing 1-877-883-0383 or 1-412-902-6506, Conference ID 2074111. Related presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will also be accessible on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris XPEDITION® and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

Also from this source

Polaris Announces Senior Leadership Change

Polaris Announces Senior Leadership Change

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced that its President of Off Road Steve Menneto is leaving for a new career opportunity. "From his start as a part of ...
Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and will hold a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics