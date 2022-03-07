Polaris® Introduces Suction-Side Cleaning to its Portfolio with the Launch of the ATLAS Line

New Polaris ATLAS™ XT and ATLAS™ cleaners deliver enhanced debris collection

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra®, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners, typically known for their visionary class of Polaris® pressure-side and robotic cleaners, is extending their offerings with the launch of its first Polaris suction-side cleaner line featuring the NEW Polaris® ATLAS™ XT and Polaris ATLAS™.

Engineered with HALO™ technology for superior debris removal, the ATLAS cleaners are capable of collecting larger leaves that get drawn directly into the filtration system while preventing impediments — allowing for continuous, uninterrupted cleaning with unsurpassed results.

Able to nimbly maneuver around the pool from floor to waterline, both models feature multi-directional navigation yielding enhanced movement patterns that alternate direction, durable Tri-Point tacks with a robust tread design for greater traction, and powerful turbines that generate extreme force for exceptional wall climbing on all pool surfaces.

The ATLAS cleaners also attack stubborn, stuck-on debris with concentrated scrubbing action that agitates and removes debris from a pool's walls and floors and directs particles towards the suction inlet.

Designed for energy efficiency and longevity, these cleaners operate well even at lower flow rates and come with a unique regulator valve that automatically controls excess water flow.

"We're excited to bring the power and performance of Polaris to the suction-side cleaner category with the introduction of the Polaris ATLAS XT, and Polaris ATLAS cleaners," says Skye Svenningsen, director of product marketing for automatic pool cleaners. "With the ATLAS line, our focus was on finding a better solution to collecting the large, stringy debris that has typically gotten left behind or obstructed the inlet, rendering a cleaner ineffective. Our new HALO™ engine technology helps alleviate these common issues, ultimately providing suction-side customers with the confidence they're getting a product that can tackle all their pool cleaning needs."

The difference between the two cleaners lies in the hose connection. The ATLAS XT comes with a proprietary twist-lock hose connection, while the ATLAS offers a simple friction-fit hose.

As part of Fluidra's commitment to being the best partner to pool professionals, the Polaris ATLAS XT suction-side cleaner is a part of Fluidra's Trade Series Exclusive lineup of products made exclusively for brick-and-mortar dealers and not available for Internet resale.

Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information on the Polaris ATLAS cleaner line-up.

