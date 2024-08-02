POLARIS OFF ROAD EXPANDS INDUSTRY-LEADING PRODUCT LINEUP FOR 2025 WITH NEW MODELS AND RIDER-INSPIRED UPGRADES, CONTINUING TO DELIVER MORE VALUE TO CUSTOMERS

Customers Will Now Enjoy A Two-Year Limited Warranty Across the Entire RANGER Lineup

RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss Returns and GENERAL 4 1000 Sport Joins the Lineup

A Host of Updated Features and Colors & Graphics Deliver a Higher Level of Options & Overall Value

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complementing the launch of the redesigned and enhanced RZR Pro lineup , Polaris Off Road today unveiled its 2025 upgrades to the off-road industry's broadest lineup. The 2025 lineup enhancements include an expanded warranty offering across the RANGER lineup, new trim offerings, refreshed style, and updated colors and graphics on select models. New models to the lineup include the addition of the GENERAL 4 1000 Sport, and the return of the RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss.

"A cornerstone of our success has been listening and responding to our customers with product developments and upgrades that matter to them, while also staying focused on delivering value and quality to customers," said Reid Wilson, Vice President and General Manager of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "We believe this commitment is evident in our 2025 lineup offering through the new models added to the lineup, the expanded warranty across the RANGER lineup, and the new rider-inspired vehicle upgrades."

From new models to updated colors and graphics, below is a breakdown of what's new and upgraded across Polaris Off Road for 2025.

RANGER

The No. 1 best-selling side-by-side in the industry continues delivering improvements based on customer feedback. Recently debuted with the 2025 RANGER Full-Size lineup, the entire lineup of 2025 RANGER vehicles now come with a two-year limited warranty.* Updated colors and graphics across the lineup include Zenith Blue, and Sand Dune with Polaris Pursuit Camo Accents for select Mid-Size models, Mirage Beige, Orange Rust and Stealth Gray for select Full-Size models, and Titanium Metallic and Ghost White for Extreme Duty models.

New for August, the 2025 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Premium trim now comes with added comfort and value thanks to factory-installed powered front windows and a tip-out windshield.

Also new to the 2025 lineup is the return of the RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss Edition:

The Trail Boss Edition incorporates the latest upgrades from the 2025 RANGER Full-Size lineup delivering increased capability, durability and comfort. The Trail Boss Edition features added capability to command tougher tasks and trails, like arched a-arms and 14" ground clearance to overcome rough terrain, active descent control to allow all four wheels to engage for controlled deceleration to confidently navigate downhill terrain, and self-leveling rear suspension to maintain ride height even when under load for a smooth ride. The Trail Boss Edition also features a redesigned front end with larger front bumper for enhanced protection in rough terrain. Enhancing driver confidence, the new Gen 2 Transmission reduces shift effort by up to 50 percent for a consistent and predictable feel when shifting from park, drive and reverse, and includes an upgraded electric power steering system for better low-speed turn and assisted return to center.

In addition, Trail Boss carries forward the same level of comfort and convenience found in the 2025 XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate with the 7'' Display powered by RIDE COMMAND and new JBL® Trail Pro 2000 audio. Plus, the Trail Boss Edition features RIDE COMMAND+ and will be available in a new White Crystal colorway and in three-seat and six-seat models starting at an MSRP of $33,999.

The entire 2025 RANGER lineup features accessories such as the JBL® Trail Pro audio kits built specifically for RANGER. These kits are custom engineered for durability, superior performance, seamless integration with legendary JBL tuning and audio fidelity. Also, the Polaris Sprayer includes new boom and broadcast kit options for modularity and efficiency. Polaris' new sprayers are also featuring a 4.5 GPM pump, precision spray wand and a new mounting solution that makes installation easier than ever. The new boom and broadcast kits include new spray nozzles for increased spray volume and consistency. Additionally, the reverse light harness easily activates rear lights when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, and bumper accent lights integrated with LED Aux lighting showcase the lineup's versatility.

The 2025 RANGER lineup starts at $11,499 US MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/ranger/.

GENERAL

The Polaris GENERAL is the ultimate crossover side-by-side with the versatility to have fun and get things done, from trail rides with friends and family to knocking out tough tasks around the property. It delivers both optimal fun and functionality, offering a smooth, comfortable ride and exceptional performance where it matters most.

New 2025 GENERAL 4 1000 Sport

For 2025, Polaris is expanding its lineup with the addition of a four-passenger option for the GENERAL 1000 Sport trim. This new model comes equipped with a standard 600 lb. dumping cargo box, a 1,500 lb. towing capacity, on-demand AWD with VersaTrac Turf Mode, and aluminum wheels, making the entry-level trim model more accessible to more riders while maintaining class-leading capabilities and comfort. The GENERAL 4 1000 Sport will be available in the new Ghost Gray colorway, starting at an MSRP of $21,999.

Additionally, the 2025 GENERAL lineup boasts updated colors and graphics, providing riders with fresh looks and enhanced styling. The GENERAL 1000 Premium will now be available in Zenith Blue, while the GENERAL XP Premium and Ultimate trims will feature Indy Red and Granite Gray.

The 2025 GENERAL lineup starts at $17,499 US MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this Summer. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/general/.

Sportsman

Polaris Sportsman, the long-standing No. 1 selling automatic 4x4 ATV, builds on rider-inspired innovations and includes smooth, strong and versatile features across the 2025 ATV lineup. Along with the 2025 Sportsman 570 2-Up lineup released earlier this year, other 2025 features include new LED headlights across the Sportsman 570 Trail, 850 Premium, and 850 Trail editions adding more visibility to easily see paths in low-light conditions. Additionally, new class-leading sealed six-gallon rear storage is available with the Sportsman 570 Trail, Hunt and Ultimate editions offering versatility to store ride gear and tools when tackling the trails or tasks, in addition to updated colors and graphics.

The Sportsman 850 Trail comes equipped with new Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for enhanced durability to tackle rugged trail conditions, along with the new Springfield Blue colorway. The Sportsman XP 1000 S features new Walker Evans Shocks providing superior suspension to ride longer with less fatigue and is available in the new Lava Orange Metallic colorway.

The 2025 Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ultimate comes with the 7" touchscreen infotainment display powered by RIDE COMMAND with USB charging, enabling trail riders to utilize GPS to chart new routes, stay connected with group rides, and track every adventure, in addition to features like an automated plow control system. The Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate also comes factory-installed with RIDE COMMAND+ to remotely monitor the vehicle's health, location, and maintenance schedule directly from the Polaris app and includes a free three-year subscription to access the full features, including location alerts, check-in messages, and ignition security. Polaris expands the color options for the Sportsman 570 Ultimate by adding Turbo Silver.

The 2025 ATV accessory lineup features handguard accent lights and a new vehicle-matching camo colorway for handguards, new driver knee pads for the Sportsman 450/570 and Sportsman Touring 570 that provide more comfort for riders, a rear cargo rack for increased storage, and an improved mounting strategy for better integration of soft storage bag attachments.

The 2025 Sportsman lineup starts at $6,999 US MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/sportsman/ .

RZR

As the No. 1 selling sport side-by-side brand, the Polaris RZR lineup offers a vehicle suited to every rider, enabling them to conquer off-road terrain by pushing the limits and accelerating beyond the everyday with industry-leading technology, performance, and design. In addition to the recent announcement of the RZR Pro lineup, including the RZR Pro R, Pro S (formerly Turbo R), and Pro XP, the rest of the RZR models have also received rider-inspired upgrades and refreshed styling, providing enhanced value to RZR customers.

New for 2025, the RZR Trail and Trail S lineup receives a fresh look with new colorways, including Zenith Blue for Sport trims and Sand Dune for Ultimate trims. With quick acceleration and nimble, uncompromised handling, the RZR Trail and Trail S are the industry's top purpose-built machines on the market for narrow 50" and 60" trails.

Launched in June, the 2025 RZR XP lineup continues to deliver game-changing durability, category-leading performance, and trail-optimized technology at an unmatched value. Updates to the 2025 RZR XP include refreshed colors and graphics, and trim-level enhancements with Polaris' industry-leading RIDE COMMAND system now available on the mid-level Premium trim, plus new value-added features like a standard 4,500 lb. winch on the Ultimate trim.

The 2025 RZR lineup starts at $15,999 US MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/rzr/.

Polaris XPEDITION

The Polaris XPEDITION XP and ADV lineup sets a new standard for side-by-sides, blending the performance of traditional sport models with the all-season comfort and cargo capacity needed to reach epic destinations. With a wide array of standard features and customizable options, the Polaris XPEDITION is designed to cater to a vast range of outdoor pursuits, allowing consumers to take on challenging terrain in style. This makes it the most comfortable and capable sport adventure machine available on the market.

For 2025, the Polaris XPEDITION will be offered in new colors and graphics on all models and trims. The XP and ADV Ultimate trim level will be available in Midnight Blue, while the NorthStar trims will come in three color options, including Midnight Blue, Moss Green, and Super Graphite.

All Polaris XPEDITION models come equipped with the impressive 114HP ProStar 1000 Gen. 2 engine, industry-leading 200-mile fuel range*, high-mount air intakes, and sealed electrical systems that allow riders to tackle trail conditions with confidence knowing the electrical system will stay dry and the engine, clutches, and belt will still receive airflow for peak performance. With 14" of ground clearance and a 2000 lb. towing capacity, the Polaris XPEDITION makes easy work of the most technical terrain. With over 100 custom adventure accessories combined with the Lock & Ride MAX system, the Polaris XPEDITION has everything covered for every adventure.

The NorthStar trim provides comfort in all weather and seasons for riders seeking the ultimate experience. A fully enclosed cab with heat and AC, FOX® 2.0 Podium QS3 shocks with Position Sensitive Spiral Technology providing up to 15" of travel, and exclusive JBL® Trail Pro Audio and RIDE COMMAND ensures comfort at the highest level.

The 2025 Polaris XPEDITION lineup starts at $31,999 US MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this Summer. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/polaris-xpedition/.

Youth

Inspiring the next generation of riders, Polaris Off Road delivers the industry's largest and most varied lineup of youth offerings. For 2025, the Polaris ORV Youth lineup receives vibrant new colors and graphics, and Helmet Aware Technology is included as an attachment allowing riders to connect to a preferred helmet. The Youth lineup continues with industry-leading safety features giving parents peace of mind and helping to instill confidence in growing riders, including:

PIN code start – Parents can set a PIN number to start the vehicle

– Parents can set a PIN number to start the vehicle Adjustable speed limiter – Parents can adjust the machine's speed to fit their kid's skill level and comfort

– Parents can adjust the machine's speed to fit their kid's skill level and comfort Geofence – Allows parents to set and adjust riding boundaries for youth riders

Allows parents to set and adjust riding boundaries for youth riders Industry-exclusive safety gear kit – Vehicles come ready to ride with free online training and safety flag

The 2025 RZR 200 EFI is now offered in Storm Gray and Indy Red, while the RANGER 150 will be available in Zenith Blue. Additionally, the Phoenix 200 ATV will now be offered in Storm Gray, and the Outlaw 70 EFI ATV will be offered in Velocity Blue with either Lifted Lime or Fierce Fuchsia accents. Finally, the Outlaw 110 EFI ATV is now offered in both Bright White with Polaris Blue and Bright White with Radiant Green details.

The 2025 Polaris Youth lineup starts at $2,999 US MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this Summer. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/shop-by-use/youth/.

To learn more about the Polaris ORV 2025 lineup and to stay up-to-date on testing and demo opportunities, please visit https://offroad.polaris.com/en-us/ or join the conversation and follow on Facebook SM, Instagram SM, YouTube SM and X SM.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

*Warranty inclusive of 12-month factory warranty plus 12-month promotional limited warranty for a total term of 24 months. Terms and conditions apply.

*Walker Evans Racing® is a registered trademark of Walker Evans Enterprises Incorporated; FOX® and QS3® are registered trademarks of Fox Factory Inc.

*Range estimates based on manufacturer data on typical customer driving usage and conditions. Actual range varies based on conditions such as external environment, weather, speed, cargo loads, rates of acceleration, vehicle maintenance, and vehicle usage.

JBL® is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc.

