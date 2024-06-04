POLARIS RELEASES THE MOST COMPLETE 2-UP ATV LINEUP

The All-New 2025 Sportsman 570 2-Up Lineup Features Refreshed Styling, all new Seat Comfort and Ergonomics, and Durability Upgrades

Rounding Out Polaris' Full Lineup is the All-New Sportsman Touring 570 and 6x6 570, as well as the Return of the Sportsman X2 570 Offering Industry-Exclusive 400 Lb. Dumping Bed and Convertible Passenger Seat

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced its long-awaited 2-up all-terrain vehicle (ATV) 570 lineup. Built for both work and play, the all-new 2025 Sportsman 570 portfolio includes the Sportsman Touring 570, X2 570, and 6x6 570, boasting unmatched comfort, strength and versatility in the 2-up ATV space. The enhanced suspension, extended service intervals, strengthened rigid chassis, and upgraded body styling makes the riding experience even more enjoyable for owners.

2025 Sportsman 570 Touring Lineup

"We're very excited for the much-anticipated release of the next generation Sportsman 2-up, utilizing our customers' feedback for a wide range of consumer-driven enhancements and innovation," said Chris Judson, Polaris Vice President and General Manager of Off Road Utility. "Sportsman is already the best-selling automatic ATV brand, and the Sportsman 570 2-up lineup complements the brand by delivering class-leading versatility, comfort, and strength that's capable of accomplishing work tasks and maximizing all-in adventures for two."

Enhancements across the 2025 Sportsman 570 2-ups include:

An all-new removable passenger seat that can be added and removed quickly and easily without any tools for increased versatility across the Sportsman Touring 570 lineup.

Improved sealed storage with an industry-leading combined 11 gallons of storage on all Sportsman Touring 570 models, thanks to the all-new six-gallon rear storage integrated under the rear rack. This added storage helps riders stash everything from gear essentials and snacks for the trail, to added room for securing tools for tasks around the property.

A stronger and two times more rigid chassis that offers better handling and a more comfortable ride.

An improved suspension with up to 9.5" of rear travel and upgraded, longer lasting sealed bushings to help soak up trail bumps and ruts for a smoother ride on all Sportsman Touring 570 models.

11.5" of increased ground clearance across the lineup delivering a smoother ride that absorbs the trail ruts and bumps.

New body styling and enhanced craftsmanship gives the Sportsman Touring 570 a refreshed look while also unlocking 90+ compatible accessories including Glacier Plow Systems, Lock & Ride Windshields and Cargo Boxes, bumpers, and lighting options.

Enhanced service intervals that result in two-times more time between oil changes and other routine maintenance, allowing them to spend less time on upkeep and more time to enjoy the ride.

Lighting upgrades featuring new brighter LED pod and headlights to extend the day for early mornings and late-night rides on the Sportsman Touring 570 Premium, Ultimate, X2 570 and 6X6 570 models.

A new industry-exclusive 7" touchscreen infotainment display powered by RIDE COMMAND for the all-new Sportsman Touring 570 Ultimate enhancing the ride experience with GPS mapping , Group Rides to stay connected to other riders, and much more.

New Industry-first integrated accessory heated driver and passenger seat, as well as heated hand grips for the driver and passenger available on Sportsman Touring 570.

Additional features and pricing for the Sportsman Touring, X2 and 6x6 models are as follows:

Sportsman Touring 570 – Starting at $9,999 U.S. MSRP ($11,799 CA MSRP)

Sportsman Touring 570 EPS – Starting at $10,999 U.S. MSRP ($12,699 CA MSRP)

Sportsman Touring 570 Premium – Starting at $12,499 U.S. MSRP ($14,399 CA MSRP)

The next generation Sportsman Touring 570 lineup offers versatility to ride solo or explore with a passenger with the new, tool-less removable rear passenger seat that can quickly and easily be removed with a quick latch to release. For added comfort, the lineup features softer seat cushions with a new material and more bolstering to allow passengers to feel secure.

Additionally, all-new to the Touring 570 lineup is a chassis that is two-times more rigid than before to provide riders a more comfortable ride and better handling. A new integrated rear storage bin holds six more gallons of storage space increasing the total storage space to an industry-leading, 11 gallons. The Touring 570 lineup offers four trims with the most customizable accessories to meet each customer's needs for comfort, versatility and exploration.

Sportsman Touring 570 Ultimate – Starting at $14,499 U.S. MSRP ($16,299 CA MSRP)

The Sportsman Touring 570 Ultimate is a new trim to the Touring 570 lineup, and a top-of-the-line trail ATV for longer rides. The 570 Ultimate includes a new 7" touchscreen infotainment display powered by RIDE COMMAND with USB charging, enabling trail riders to utilize GPS to chart new routes, stay connected with group rides, and track every adventure. Additional features include dual-arched a-arm front suspension, drive modes, high output LED lights to maximize time on the trail, 26" Duro tires and 14" aluminum wheels to provide strength to take on rough terrain and the confidence to tackle new trails, and a 3,500 pound Polaris HD winch with synthetic rope and auto-stop to clear heavier obstacles in the way.

Sportsman X2 570 – Starting at $13,999 U.S. MSRP ($15,999 CA MSRP)

The Sportsman X2 570 was built for the ultimate ATV landowner who isn't intimidated by hard work and loves adventure, featuring a convertible rear seat, an industry-exclusive 400 pound dump bed that offers a boost in productivity, coupled with a quick latch for easy release assisting with getting big tasks done faster. The new Turf Mode and on-demand AWD feature unlocks the rear differential for smoother and tighter turns that minimize impact on delicate surfaces like the lawn. Additional features on the X2 include a two-times more rigid chassis optimizing ride and handling, speed limiting, front rack extender and front bumper with a 3,500 pound Polaris HD winch with synthetic rope and auto-stop.

Sportsman 6x6 570 – Starting at $14,999 U.S. MSRP ($17,799 CA MSRP)

The Sportsman 6x6 570 is purpose-built for those looking to get more done in less time, with the versatility of the 2-up stationary passenger seat to easily ride with friends and family. The 6x6 570 features an industry-leading 800-pound dump box to move larger loads more efficiently and confidently with factory-integrated D-rings with multiple tie-down points to secure cargo, and a 48-inch-wide stance for the ability to fit on tighter trails. New LED pod and headlights offer enhanced visibility for early morning and late-night tasks—so you can get more done in a day. Plus, the 6x6 model also has a five gallon sealed front dry storage for more space to stow tools and gear.

The 6x6 570 is the ATV workhorse with advanced capability including a new front bumper offering more vehicle protection, a new 3,500 pound winch with synthetic rope and autostop, and on-demand AWD to detect tire slip in wet or loose conditions, instantly distributing power to all six wheels for optimal traction and control to keep riders prepared even in the toughest conditions.

The 2025 Sportsman lineup including Touring, X2 and 6x6 models starts shipping to dealers in June 2024. To learn more, please visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/sportsman/#launch or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm, and X sm.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

