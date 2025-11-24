POLARIS RZR FACTORY RACING AND LOEB FRAYMÉDIA MOTORSPORT ANNOUNCE FIVE-DRIVER LINEUP FOR 2026 DAKAR RALLY

Reigning 2025 Dakar Rally Champion Brock Heger & 2024 Champion Xavier De Soultrait Return to Polaris RZR Factory Racing as Team Chases Third-Consecutive Championship

Expands Program with All-New, Purpose-Built Race Vehicle Debuting in New SSV1 Category

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road , the leader in off-road vehicle innovation, and LOEB FrayMédia Motorsport announces a five-rider lineup for the 2026 Dakar Rally. Led by back-to-back champions Brock Heger and Xavier De Soultrait, Polaris RZR Factory Racing is primed to chase its third-straight Dakar Rally championship.

Dakar 2026 Driver Line Up

With the launch of the SSV1 category, Polaris RZR Factory Racing will field two machines. To compete in SSV1, Polaris engineered an all-new race machine from the ground up to take on the new class. This dual-platform strategy underscores Polaris' commitment to innovation, durability, and race-proven engineering across every level of elite off-road competition. Drivers competing in the T4 category will be armed with the proven RZR Pro R Factory, the same platform that delivered historic victories in 2024 and 2025.

"Dakar represents the ultimate test of vehicle performance and team resilience, and our goal for 2026 is simple – defend our title while demonstrating the full strength of Polaris' innovation," said Alex Scheuerell, Director of Off-Road Motorsports, Polaris. "With two Dakar champions leading our five-driver lineup, and the debut of our all-new race platform, we're entering the rally more prepared and more ambitious than ever."

The 2026 Polaris RZR Factory Race team combines championship pedigree and rising talent.

Brock Heger (SSV1) — Heger is the reigning 2025 Dakar Champion, 2025 SCORE Series Champion, and a proven off-road racer recognized for his smooth driving style, race IQ, and unwavering consistency across multiple disciplines.

— Heger is the reigning 2025 Dakar Champion, 2025 SCORE Series Champion, and a proven off-road racer recognized for his smooth driving style, race IQ, and unwavering consistency across multiple disciplines. Xavier De Soultrait (SSV1) — De Soultrait is the 2024 Dakar Champion, whose transition from elite motorcycle competition to SSVs has highlighted his adaptability and racecraft. His calm, methodical approach under pressure makes him one of rally-raid's most respected and reliable talents.

— De Soultrait is the 2024 Dakar Champion, whose transition from elite motorcycle competition to SSVs has highlighted his adaptability and racecraft. His calm, methodical approach under pressure makes him one of rally-raid's most respected and reliable talents. Goncalo Guerreiro (SSV1) — Guerreiro is a rising Portuguese rally-raid driver whose JB Racing roots and early championship success have quickly positioned him as one of the most promising young talents.

— Guerreiro is a rising Portuguese rally-raid driver whose JB Racing roots and early championship success have quickly positioned him as one of the most promising young talents. Johan Krisstoffersson (T4) — Kristoffersson is a multi-time World Rallycross Champion and elite all-surface racer, recognized globally for his precision, versatility, and unmatched consistency.

— Kristoffersson is a multi-time World Rallycross Champion and elite all-surface racer, recognized globally for his precision, versatility, and unmatched consistency. Florent Vayssade (T4) — Vayssade is a seasoned French rally-raid competitor whose path from elite kayaking to motorcycles and now SSV racing reflects his deep endurance background and adaptability. He brings proven Dakar experience and a steady, disciplined approach to the Polaris program.

Each driver will be paired with experienced co-drivers, supported by LOEB FrayMédia Motorsport, and Polaris engineers – maximizing performance, reliability, and stage-to-stage strategy throughout the duration of the Dakar Rally.

Polaris' entry into Dakar's newly created SSV1 category ushers in the Pro R Rally, designed specifically to meet international racing requirements. The new platform was engineered specifically for the demands of Dakar's diverse, wide open terrain. Vehicle highlights include the following:

DYNAMIX semi-active suspension : Tuned in-house by Polaris engineers specifically to tackle Dakar's brutal terrain.

: Tuned in-house by Polaris engineers specifically to tackle Dakar's brutal terrain. Full MoTeC engine management and data acquisition : Offer drivers pro-level control and real-time intel in the harshest conditions.

: Offer drivers pro-level control and real-time intel in the harshest conditions. Sleek side-intake scoops: Improve airflow to engine and cooling system and double as number plates

Improve airflow to engine and cooling system and double as number plates Full carbon-fiber dash and windshield frame : Reduce weight while adding serious race-car rigidity and feel.

: Reduce weight while adding serious race-car rigidity and feel. FiA-homologated race cage: Engineered and tested to handle Dakar-level abuse and keep drivers protected when things get wild.

With championship experience, expanded vehicle capability, and one of the deepest driver lineups in the field, Polaris RZR Factory Racing and the LOEB FrayMédia Motorsport team enters the 2026 Dakar Rally with clear aspirations: push the limits of off-road performance and chase a third consecutive victory in the world's most demanding desert race.

Dakar 2026 takes place January 3-17 in Saudi Arabia. To learn more, please visit Polaris.com/RZR or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm and Twitter sm.

