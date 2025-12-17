POLARIS RZR FACTORY RACING DELIVERS MOST SUCCESSFUL SEASON IN UTV OFF-ROAD RACING HISTORY WITH UNDEFEATED 2025 CAMPAIGN

RZR Pro R Factory Racing Claims UTV Overall Winner in Every Major Race Entered in 2025

Historic Clean Sweep of Dakar, King of the Hammers, Mint 400, Vegas to Reno, and the SCORE Series Highlights the Absolute Dominance of Polaris RZR Pro R Factory Machines

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris RZR Factory Racing has completed the most dominant campaign in the history of off-road motorsports, winning the UTV Overall at every major event in 2025. The program powered by the RZR Pro R Factory machine delivered a perfect season across rally raid, desert endurance, high-speed point-to-point, and hybrid rock events, achieving a level of consistency and competitive superiority unmatched in the modern era. The team's 2025 race season solidifies Polaris as the undisputed leader in off-road performance heading into Dakar 2026.

Polaris RZR Pro R Factory -- 1896 Brock Heger Polaris and RZR Factory Racing Team



"In 2025, we delivered the most successful year in RZR Racing history. From Dakar to King of the Hammers to Baja, the 2025 season proved exactly what Polaris engineering is capable of," said Alex Scheuerell, Polaris Director of Off-Road Motorsports. "Every mile of every race taught us something that influenced the development and refinement of the RZR Pro R Factory. These key learnings are what make our machine the benchmark for winning performances. As we approach Dakar 2026, we are committed to building on that success and continuing to deliver UTV Overall wins."

Polaris' dominance throughout 2025 is the latest chapter in a racing legacy that stretches back more than 50 years. The company's competitive roots were forged during Polaris' Midnight Blue Express snow team of the 1970s, when Polaris' original factory teams helped establish racing as a core pillar to the brand's identity. That DNA continues to shape the modern Polaris RZR Factory Racing program, influencing everything from vehicle development to the way Polaris approaches the world's toughest off-road challenges.

The 2025 season began with a landmark victory at the 47th Dakar Rally, where RZR Factory Racing and Sébastien Loeb Racing captured a second-consecutive Overall SSV win. Rookie driver Brock Heger and navigator Max Eddy Jr. delivered a masterclass in precision and control, leading the 39-car field for 10-consecutive stages and ultimately winning by more than two hours. The triumph placed Heger among only four rookies ever to win the event and reaffirmed Polaris RZR's position atop the world's most prestigious off-road stage.

Heger returned to the United States less than a month later and immediately extended Polaris RZR's global momentum at King of the Hammers (KOH) in Johnson Valley, Calif., an event long dominated by Can-Am. Heger opened the week by winning the Desert Challenge in wire-to-wire fashion, then produced one of the most decisive victories in the history of KOH at the UTV Hammers Championship(rock race), becoming the only driver to finish in under four hours and crossing the line 26 minutes clear of the next competitor. The win secured the sport's rarest overall UTV Triple Crown– Baja 1000, Dakar Rally and King of the Hammers, an achievement no other off-road driver has accomplished and a defining symbol of Polaris RZR's dominance.

Polaris carried that momentum into the Mint 400, where the factory team made its official debut and immediately took over the event. Heger dominated the UTV Pro Open class and UTV overall, outrunning the entire field of four-wheeled vehicles for the overall win, reaching speeds of up to 118 mph and leading a sweep of the top 10 spots in class by Polaris-backed drivers. The victory marked the beginning of a North American stretch in which Polaris RZR proved untouchable.

The SCORE Desert Series opened at the San Felipe 250, where Heger captured his sixth straight win and led Polaris to nine of the top 10 finishing positions. Two months later at the Baja 500, Polaris delivered a historic 1–2–3 sweep of the overall UTV podium. Heger earned his seventh-consecutive win and the team's third-straight Baja 500 victory, with Cayden MacCachren and the Groom/Morgan duo completing the sweep and underscoring the depth of the program.

In August, Polaris conquered one of the last remaining milestones in modern desert racing when Mitch Guthrie Jr. drove his RZR Pro R Factory to victory at Vegas to Reno. Facing triple-digit heat and high-speed terrain that stretched the field across hundreds of miles, Guthrie won the overall UTV race and finished second among all four-wheeled vehicles, edging his closest competitor by just nine seconds in a dramatic final sprint.

The season concluded at the Baja 1000, where MacCachren and co-driver Ethan Groom battled 835 miles of punishing terrain to secure Polaris' third consecutive UTV overall Baja 1000 victory and complete a clean sweep of the 2025 SCORE Desert Championship. Polaris-supported racer Branden Simms finished second and RZR Factory Racer Max Eddy Jr. third, delivering yet another all-RZR podium and preserving the factory team's undefeated record in the overall UTV SCORE competition. Heger's composed run to fifth secured his third straight SCORE Pro UTV Open Championship, sealing a 1–2–3 points finish for Polaris.

Across Dakar, Hammers, Mint 400, Vegas to Reno and the full SCORE calendar, Polaris RZR's dominance was driven by the race-proven RZR Pro R Factory platform. Built on the architecture of the consumer RZR Pro R and enhanced with an FIA-spec chassis, long-travel suspension, race-tuned ProStar Fury 2.0L engine, the RZR Pro R Factory repeatedly demonstrated unmatched reliability and control in the world's most punishing environments.

With a perfect season behind them, Polaris RZR Factory Racing now shifts its full focus to defending its SSV title at Dakar 2026 and extending its reign across global off-road competition.

