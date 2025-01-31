POLARIS RZR PRO R FACTORY: THE INDUSTRY'S ONLY OEM-PRODUCED RACE-READY SIDE-BY-SIDE NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

Unmatched. Unwavering, Unforgettable. Polaris Delivers Winning Performance to Racers With 30 Purpose-Built RZR Pro R Factory Machines

Scanlon Clarke Industries (SCi) and RZR Factory Racing Team Set to Provide Sale Support

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road , the leader in off-road vehicle innovation, today announces the availability of the RZR Pro R Factory - a groundbreaking race-ready platform developed by the RZR Racing division and proven in the world's toughest races. As the only OEM-produced race UTV, the RZR Pro R Factory has redefined off-road competition, most recently winning the SSV class at the prestigious 2025 Dakar Rally for the second consecutive year and dominating the SCORE Pro UTV Open class with back-to-back championships. This elite machine is now available for purchase in limited quantities, with only 30 units being offered in 2025. Originally launched in 2023 and exclusively campaigned by the RZR Factory Racing team until this point, the RZR Pro R Factory has proven itself as the ultimate racing UTV.

The RZR Pro R Factory touts race-winning performance, desert-racing design, and race-optimized technology, making it the ultimate machine for hardcore off-road racers. Meticulously engineered with race-enhanced components while maintaining the proven strength and reliability of the stock RZR Pro R platform, this vehicle is built to excel in the world's most challenging competitions, including SCORE, Best in the Desert, and the Unlimited Series. By delivering an elite, race-ready platform, Polaris continues to elevate the sport of side-by-side racing, intensify competition among top-tier teams and set new benchmarks for desert-racing dominance.

Offered annually in limited quantities, the initial 2025 run will include just 30 vehicles, making these high-performance machines highly exclusive. Polaris will produce the RZR Pro R Factory units in partnership with Scanlon Clarke Industries (SCi), leveraging years of collaboration with the RZR Factory Racing team. SCi will manage all sales and post-sale support, including technical assistance and parts supply, ensuring racers have the resources they need to maintain peak performance and reliability in the most demanding conditions.

"The RZR Pro R Factory represents the pinnacle of Polaris' off-road innovation, offering off-road racers and teams a unique opportunity to own a purpose-built machine designed to win," said Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off Road. "Since its debut, we've received incredible interest and demand for the vehicle from other teams, fueled by its unmatched track record. By making this vehicle available, we're empowering more teams to elevate competition and set a new standard for off-road racing, further reinforcing Polaris' leadership in the industry."

Engineered by the RZR Racing division, the RZR Pro R Factory showcases the performance, design, and technology of the stock RZR Pro R platform, elevated to elite racing standards. At its core, an optional 255-horsepower, race-tuned ProStar Fury HO 2.0 engine is paired with a rear-mounted radiator, integrated transmission oil cooler, and dual 500W fans to maintain peak performance under extreme conditions. Race-spec MaxLink suspension, FOX® Live Valve X2 shocks, and a DYNAMIX DV semi-active system ensure precise control, while Alcon brakes with adjustable in-cab bias deliver unmatched stopping power. Meanwhile, rugged 35" BFGoodrich® KR2 tires and Method® 407 bead-grip wheels provide exceptional durability and traction across demanding terrain.

The RZR Pro R Factory features a one-piece high-strength steel chassis for lightweight durability to withstand the most grueling races worldwide, complemented by carbon fiber body panels and components that optimize the power-to-weight ratio. Additionally, a 130L fuel cell with a dry break allows extended range and quick refueling, while carbon Kevlar Sparco® seats and an integrated steering wheel provide ergonomic comfort. With streamlined spare tire and tool storage, the RZR Pro R Factory helps minimize downtime during competition.

Advanced race-ready technology further sets the RZR Pro R Factory apart. A MoTeC system offers real-time control and performance data logging, while the race-tuned DYNAMIX DV suspension with Baja Mode delivers exceptional shock absorption and handling. Finally, military-spec wiring and a lightweight lithium battery enhance integration of accessories, ensuring racers have the tools to dominate even the harshest environments.

The RZR Pro R Factory will have a starting MSRP of $139,999.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

