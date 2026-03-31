POLARIS SECURES THIRD-CONSECUTIVE UTV OVERALL WIN AT SAN FELIPE l250 AS RZR PRO R FACTORY SWEEPS PODIUM

1-2-3 Overall Podium Sweep Reinforces RZR Pro R Factory As Undisputed Force in UTV Racing

Brock Heger Methodically Dissects Field To Secure Back-to-Back San Felipe 250 Wins

First Year RZR Factory Racer Joe Terrana's Second Overall Finish Marks First Podium with Team

Polaris Racer Dallas Gonzalez Completes the All-RZR Pro R Factory Podium Sweep with Impressive Third Overall Finish

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road and the RZR Factory Racing team delivered another dominant performance this past weekend at the legendary San Felipe 250 in San Felipe, Mexico. Brock Heger secured the Pro UTV Open Class victory, earning back-to-back wins at the iconic desert race and extending Polaris' winning streak at the San Felipe 250 to three consecutive years.

1-2-3 Overall Podium Sweep Reinforces RZR Pro R Factory As Undisputed Force in UTV Racing Brock Heger Methodically Dissects Field To Secure Back-to-Back San Felipe 250 Wins

Heger started eighth off the line and dominated the Pro UTV Open Class from start to finish, lutilizing the raw power, stability, and durability of the RZR Pro R Factory to methodically dismantle the field. Behind him, first-year RZR Factory Racing driver Joe Terrana charged to his first podium with the RZR Factory Racing team. Terrana's second-place finish and Polaris racer Dallas Gonzalez Jr.'s hard-fought third place locked out the RZR Pro R Factory podium sweep. Piloting a brand-new RZR Pro R Factory, Gonzalez had just seven days to receive, prep, and line up for one of the toughest races in the sport. With only 20 miles of shake-down time before taking the green flag, his podium finish showcases both his raw talent and the platform's readiness.

San Felipe doesn't hand out wins, the brutal 281-mile course is a gauntlet of whoops, sharp rock sections, and wide-open dry lake beds that push both driver and machine to the limit. This year's race was no different. The famous whoops tested suspension, while high-speed sections demanded total control and confidence. It's exactly the kind of terrain the RZR Pro R Factory was built to withstand, reinforcing the RZR Pro R Factory as the undisputed force in UTV desert racing.

Starting positions at San Felipe are determined by random draw, putting Heger deep in the pack where a clear course and visibility are everything. But where others might push early and pay for it later, Heger stayed disciplined, methodically picking off competitors, choosing his lines with precision, and letting the RZR Pro R Factory do the work. He ultimately crossed the line minutes ahead of teammate Joe Terrana.

"Today my Polaris RZR Pro R Factory performed flawlessly, and it feels amazing to go back-to-back at San Felipe," said Heger. "Starting eighth reminded me of something my dad always told me, 'sometimes slower is faster.' I stayed patient, picked my lines, and trusted the car. I'm also pumped to see Joe get his first podium with the team."

Terrana, who started fifth, delivered a breakout performance in one of the most chaotic races of the year. Driving the No. 1898 RZR Pro R Factory, he stayed smooth, consistent, and mistake-free through the brutal terrain at the San Felipe 250 to secure second place. Close behind, Dallas Gonzalez Jr. backed it up with an equally impressive drive to finish third, overcoming the same punishing conditions to complete the podium sweep.

"We couldn't be prouder of this team and the way they continue to execute at the highest level," said Alex Scheuerell, Polaris' Director of Off-Road Motorsports. "Results like this don't happen by chance, every detail matters, from prep in the shop to execution on race day. To come away with a 1-2-3 finish, see Joe earn his first podium, and have Dallas step in and finish third in his first race with the RZR Pro R Factory speaks volumes about the depth of this program and the people behind it."

The team will return to action for the Baja 500 on June 3-7, 2026.

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About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.