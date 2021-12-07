Polaris Slingshot® Features Audio by Rockford Fosgate® Geared for Open Air Performance

Factory equipped with Stage 2 audio, the SL, SLR. R, and LE models integrate Rockford Fosgate sound with Ride Command™. The system is powered by a 400-watt four channel amplifier and includes 6.5" front mid-range speakers with durable injection molded woofers that deliver strong mid-bass output. Paired with the speakers are 1" LCP tweeters built to produce crisp, clean highs. All the drivers are positioned rider centric, meaning they are directly focused on the rider for an incredible audio experience.

Riders who choose the Slingshot S can opt into Stage 1 audio which also includes 6.5" speakers and 1" tweeters and is powered by the PMX-P2 source. The PMX-P2 features a durable wet bonded, ultra-bright 2.7" display, as well as Bluetooth™, Pandora steaming capabilities and AM/FM tuner.

Riders who are looking for surround sound will want to add the Stage 3 kit to either their Stage 1 or Stage 2 audio system. This rounds out the sound by adding rear 6.5 coaxial speakers and color matched speaker pods behind the rider and passenger for a truly immersive audio experience.

For more details: 2022 Polaris Slingshot®

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

Slingshot® is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc.

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate