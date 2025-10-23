Rockford Fosgate's 2025 SEMA Experience is a Showcase of New Product, Innovation, and Show-Stopping Rides

Show attendees will experience real-world demos across various vehicles, including Mister Cartoon's 1963 Ice Cream Truck

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, returns to SEMA with an immersive 6,000-square-foot showcase featuring premium audio solutions for aftermarket and OEM vehicles. This curated Rockford Fosgate experience highlights the brand's commitment to innovation and product excellence, including the debut of the all-new 2026 product line. Attendees will see a variety of two-and four-wheel vehicles highlighted by Mister Cartoons' 1963 Ice Cream truck and Chris Pate's "Lucy" 1970 C10 pickup.

First debuted in 2010, Mister Cartoon's 1963 International Ice Cream Truck makes its inaugural SEMA floor debut with a newly designed interior highlighting the artist's latest work. As part of the system's interior, Rockford Fosgate has worked closely with Mister Cartoon to outfit the vehicle with a new mobile sound stage, part of its new launch debuting at the show. Products from this innovative collection are set to stun attendees with their bold, crisp, and powerful sound quality, exemplifying a groundbreaking achievement for the audio systems leader.

"Our systems are built to bring you the best of both worlds in engineering and performance," said Wayne Connolly, Director of New Product Development at Rockford Fosgate. "This year at SEMA, we're raising the bar with our most epic exhibition yet, demonstrating just how versatile Rockford Fosgate's products can be. We hope every attendee leaves inspired to take their own vehicle's audio to the next level."

The Rockford Fosgate booth will highlight 45 years of audio innovation, showcasing live vehicle demos across an incredible range of builds. Including the all-new 2026 Polaris RZR XPS 4, 2026 Polaris RZR XPS, and 2025 Polaris RZR Pro S 4, alongside "Lucy," a custom 1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup built by Chris Pate of MIT Interiors. The lineup also features several Harley-Davidson models, including the 2024 and 2023.5 CVO Road Glide ST, a 2019 Road Glide, and the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Team's 2025 Road Glide.

The booth also highlights Rockford Fosgate's broad range of mobile, marine, motorsports, and motorcycle systems, offering an inside look at the purpose-driven "we go where you go" mentality and the products that define the brand.

Building on Rockford Fosgate's legacy of creativity and immersive experiences, the brand will host renowned American illustrator Mike Giant on Wednesday, November 5, for an exclusive live art session from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Giant will create a Rockford Fosgate-inspired piece celebrating nearly half a century of innovation, giving attendees a chance to watch his signature artistry come to life in real time.

Rockford Fosgate will be located in the North Hall, booth number 10509. For more information or to schedule an interview with Rockford Fosgate executives on-site, please contact [email protected].

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

