Polaris Slingshot Unveils Exclusive Signature Edition, Fusing Advanced Technology with One-of-a-Kind Styling

Built For Those Who Expect More From Every Mile, New Limited Edition Elevates Slingshot Experience with Premium Details at Every Touchpoint

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Slingshot , the three-wheel vehicle designed for those who chase life's greatest moments, today unveiled its exclusive Signature Edition – combining modern technology with one-of-a-kind styling. The new limited-edition model takes everything that defines the high-performance R model and elevates it to something truly rare.

Polaris Slingshot Launches New Signature Edition

"Style remains the top priority for our Slingshot riders, and the 2026 Signature Edition showcases that commitment," said Josh Hermes, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "As a premium addition to our lineup, it pairs exclusive design with advanced technology for a one-of-kind ride."

Produced in limited quantities, the 2026 Signature Edition features premium details at every touchpoint – crafted with exclusive style, advanced technology and uncompromising performance.

Exclusive Style

The Slingshot Signature Edition features an exclusive Golden Steel and Black Crystal two-tone, color-shifting paint scheme that changes with light movement, creating a striking visual effect from every angle. Black Crystal paint delivers a deep, sparkling finish, while Golden Steel paint radiates a premium, gold iridescent finish. Exclusive Signature Edition branding and refined graphics with gold pinstriping, complemented by blacked-out metal badges and accent details, further elevate the bold design of the limited-edition model.

Advanced Technology

Inside the cockpit, Signature Edition delivers advanced, factory-installed technology for maximum enjoyment while driving. A Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 Max + Lighting system takes the spotlight, delivering a fully immersive audio and lighting experience. The 360-degree audio-visual atmosphere comes to life with immersive entertainment as two powerful 8-inch side panel speakers and two 6.5-inch headrest speakers produce 700-watts of crisp, high-impact audio. The XKGlow® Interior Lighting kit, controlled seamlessly via the Slingshot LED mobile app, allows riders to create the ultimate show of sound and style – synchronizing lighting with their music throughout the cockpit. Riders can further elevate the experience with a 7" Display powered by RIDE COMMAND+, offering real-time weather and traffic overlays, along with a vehicle locator and vehicle health monitoring. RIDE COMMAND+ also includes Turn-By-Turn GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Bluetooth®, USB Phone Connectivity and a Backup Camera.

Uncompromising Performance

Available with either a manual or AutoDrive transmission, Signature Edition offers maximum performance with features including a Polaris-built ProStar 2.0L four-cylinder engine – putting out 204 horsepower, Brembo® Brakes for premium stopping power and a Vented Sport Hood to improve aerodynamics and cockpit airflow. Two drive modes, Comfort and Slingshot, deliver a personalized driving experience. Comfort mode eases gear changes for a relaxed drive, while Slingshot mode delivers faster, more responsive shifts for a sportier feel.

Starting at $36,999, Signature Edition is now shipping to dealers in limited quantities. For more information, visit a local Slingshot dealer, visit Slingshot.Polaris.com , or follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot , @Slingshot on X and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com

