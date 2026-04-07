Partnership Will Celebrate Motorsports Mayhem and Give Fans More Ways to Join in Through Real-Deal Experiences, Content and Events

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris, the world leader in powersports and off road fun, today kicked-off a multi-year partnership with YouTube pioneer, motorsports content creator, entrepreneur, and racer Cleetus McFarland (also known as Garrett Mitchell) that will open the gates for content and experiences with his passionate community.

Polaris Teams Up with Cleetus McFarland and His Motorsports Community (Custom vehicles shown; stock models not intended for racing and stunts. Vehicles not intended for use on pavement.)

Fans know Cleetus for the world he's built around the Freedom Factory, his YouTube channel, and the kind of loud, high‑energy, hands-on events that get people grinning ear to ear. Through this partnership, Polaris will help bring even more of Cleetus' ideas to life and give fans new ways to be part of the action.

"We are big fans of Cleetus and the community he has built. We couldn't just watch from the outside; we had to be a part of it," said Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. "He brings a level of energy, passion and authenticity that reflects what American motorsports is all about, and we look forward to supporting a community that shares our love for performance and adventure."

"I built my community around freedom, horsepower, and having a good time, and Polaris fits that perfectly," said Cleetus McFarland. "They get the people, they get the spirit—hell yeah, brother—that's what we're all about. Teaming up allows us to introduce more people to powersports and the fun that comes with it."

The partnership will put Cleetus and his team behind the wheel and let them go full throttle with Polaris. From his operations, content, and experiences at the Freedom Factory, Cleetus will be powered by Polaris and create new opportunities for fans to find freedom through powersports.

In true Freedom Factory Fashion, Polaris and Cleetus revealed the partnership with an adrenaline-fueled video released today on YouTubesm. Watch the full video here.

Check out Cleetus McFarland on YouTubesm, Facebooksm and Instagramsm.

To learn more about Polaris Off Road, please visit Polaris.com/off-road or join the conversation and follow on Facebooksm, Instagramsm, YouTubesm and Xsm.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.