Polaris Wireless Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Location Determination Technologies

Recognized for delivering accurate, scalable, and user-friendly solutions that combine technological leadership with measurable outcomes, transparency, and innovation-driven customer engagement.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Silicon Valley based Polaris Wireless, a pioneer in high accuracy wireless location intelligence solutions, has received the 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the location determination technologies industry for its outstanding achievements in technological innovation, flexibility, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Polaris Wireless's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric, innovation-driven solutions across public safety, government, and commercial sectors worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Polaris Wireless excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with precision, consistency, and scalability.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on technological breakthroughs, advanced automation solutions, and customer loyalty, Polaris Wireless has shown remarkable agility in addressing the evolving needs of the global location determination technologies market. The company's sustained investment in research and development, university collaborations, and technology partnerships has allowed it to consistently translate advanced research into practical, scalable, flexible, and user-friendly solutions. "The company's core value proposition lies in delivering technology that works as advertised and offers adaptable implementation to meet diverse customer requirements. Through a combination of innovative technology, responsive support, and long-term engagement, Polaris delivers an ownership experience while reinforcing its competitive technology differentiators," states Brent Iadarola, Vice President, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to Polaris Wireless's approach. Its suite of high-accuracy wireless location solutions leverages advanced XY and Z-axis technologies, geofence accuracy, weather reference models, building effect analyses, and sensor bias corrections to deliver precise indoor and outdoor positioning. Along with AI/ML driven analytics for actionable wireless intelligence, these capabilities support national security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial IoT use cases—ensuring that customers achieve both compliance and competitive advantage.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our innovation in the wireless location market," adds Manlio Allegra, CEO of Polaris Wireless. "Our research team strives to stay ahead of the market so we can deliver unique solutions in anticipation of our customer requirements. Doing so keeps our work exciting, relevant, and collaborative with our partners and customers."

Polaris Wireless's unwavering commitment to transparency, ethics, and credibility strengthens its reputation as an innovation-driven brand. By prioritizing technology and product development over marketing, the company ensures that its performance speaks for itself. This disciplined focus has earned Polaris Wireless a strong base of loyal, long-term customers and a reputation for enabling accurate, flexible, and cost-effective location solutions that meet diverse operational requirements.

Its barometric sensor-based vertical location technology, developed ahead of regulatory mandates, exemplifies Polaris's forward-looking innovation. Combined with value-engineered implementation support and continuous engagement, this approach ensures seamless technology integration and fosters lasting partnerships through successive product generations.

Frost & Sullivan commends Polaris Wireless for setting a global benchmark in competitive strategy, execution, and customer-centric innovation. The company's strategic vision, technical excellence, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of location determination technologies, reinforcing its role as a trusted leader in precision location intelligence.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: [email protected]

About Polaris Wireless

Polaris Wireless, a U.S. company, is an innovator of software-based, high-accuracy location solutions for mobile devices serving wireless carriers, governments, public safety, and commercial markets. The company offers accurate location of all mobile devices, across all wireless carrier networks nationwide, with analytics driven applications that deliver actionable intelligence in near real time. The company remains focused on innovating and delivering accurate 2D and 3D location solutions worldwide. Visit polariswireless.com, contact us at [email protected] and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Vivian Kelly

Interprose PR for Polaris Wireless

[email protected]

+1 703.509.5412

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan