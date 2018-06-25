PolarityTE (COOL) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates PolarityTE, Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Specifically, Citron represents that PolarityTE raised money based on a patent application that was rejected days before the offering and Citron called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a PolarityTE shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

