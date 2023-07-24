Polestar Financial Services Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cox Automotive's Dealertrack, eContracting Solution for both Leasing and Retail Transactions

Dealertrack provides Polestar Spaces with a one-stop-shop for digital contracting, credit applications, and compliance solutions

More streamlined operations and faster transactions enhance the Polestar customer experience

With one unified workflow, the versatility of Dealertrack eContracting meets the diverse needs of Polestar Spaces leasing and buying customers

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polestar Spaces can now take advantage of Dealertrack digital contracting across all lease and retail contracts through Polestar Financial Services (PFS). Connecting Polestar Spaces with a single workflow for deal origination will allow for a unified digital contracting experience whether customers are financing or leasing a vehicle.

"Introducing a one stop eContracting solution for Polestar Spaces and Polestar customers fulfills Polestar's digital-first approach. Customers can now complete every aspect of the vehicle purchase process in a digital environment, from ordering to contracting," said David Carroll, Head of Polestar Financial Services. "Having an eContracting solution supports a better customer experience, faster funding for Polestar Spaces, and a more environmentally-conscious way to lease or finance a Polestar."

Offering the flexibility Polestar Spaces needs and the simplified signing experience customers demand, Dealertrack's streamlined workflow helps dealerships lower overhead costs, reduce contracts in transit, and boost funding speed. With Dealertrack, Polestar Spaces can offer a better contracting and signing experience to reduce errors, missed signatures, and recontracting. Key product features and benefits include:

Live Funding Checklist – up-to-date guidance on which documents the lender requires to complete transactions faster

Real-Time Error Display – built-in verification alerts prevent missed signatures and other errors to ensure accurate submissions and faster funding

Local File Upload – drag and drop images, stips, and trailing documents for quick and easy submission to PFS

Ready Sign – make all documents e-signable by easily adding signature fields

Flexible eSigning Options – secure and convenient options whether customers are in-store or remote

"At its core, Dealertrack is designed to help dealers drive profits and satisfy customers on any purchase path, today and in the future," noted Kait Gavin, VP Operations, Dealertrack F&I and Titling Solutions. "Through this expanded collaboration with PFS, forward-thinking Polestar Spaces now have even greater flexibility to ensure the contract process meets and exceeds the ever-evolving expectations of today's digital-first consumers."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc. com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

Polestar Financial Services

Polestar Financial Services provides premium leasing and financing options, and other financial services products to Polestar consumers and Polestar Spaces in the United States. Automobile financing and account servicing provided by Volvo Car Financial Services U.S., LLC., d/b/a Polestar Financial Services. Polestar Financial Services is a registered trademark of Polestar Holding AB Learn more at polestarfinancialservices.com.

SOURCE Cox Automotive