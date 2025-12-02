Policy Center Announces Election of U.S. Health Leaders to Its Board of Directors

National maternal mental health think tank announces the election of its board of directors.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Policy Center announced the election of Sarah Foster, MPH and Karen Tabb Dina, PhD, MSW, FAASWSW to its board of directors.

Sarah Foster, MPH Karen Tabb Dina, PhD, MSW, FAASWSW

The Policy Center welcomes Professor Karen Tabb Dina, PhD, MSW, FAASWSW, who works as a tenured Full Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Social Work and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. A Fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (FAASWSW), she is internationally recognized for her cutting-edge scholarship in perinatal mental health, minority health, and maternal wellness. With over 130 peer-reviewed publications – including in Ethnicity & Health, General Hospital Psychiatry, Journal of Affective Disorders, and Journal of Psychosomatic Research – Dr. Tabb Dina has amassed thousands of citations, reflecting her thought leadership and influence in the field. Her research centers on advancing equity in perinatal outcomes, such as her recent projects addressing racial disparities in postpartum care, perinatal depression among diverse populations, and strengthening community systems during the first 1,000 days of life, including her research engagement with PCORI-funded initiatives.

The Policy Center is also pleased to welcome Sarah Foster, MPH, Member at Large. Ms. Foster has over 25 years of federal government experience, developing policies and programs to improve the health of women and families. For the past decade, Ms. Foster has led policy, partnership, and communication efforts to build support and advance programs in topics including maternal mortality, preterm birth, and addressing the impacts of opioid use disorder on women and infants. Sarah has a BS in Biology and an MPH in Health Behavior and Health Education from the University of Michigan. Ms. Foster considers policy an important tool to improve health and well-being at the population level, and is passionate about maternal mental health.

These board members join members Carla Eckhardt Taracena, MSc, Board Chair and Sr. Vice President of Clinical Operations at Visana Health; Jaime Cabrera, MPH, Incoming Board Chair and Managing Partner & CEO of Cabrera Growth Partners and Director of Donor Relations at FIFA World Cup 26™ Dallas; Benjamin Miller, PsyD, Member at Large and Past President of Well Being Trust and Adjunct Faculty at Stanford University School of Medicine; Jennifer Christian-Herman, Ph.D., Member at Large and former Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Programs at Blue Shield of California; Dominique George, MBA, CPA, CFE, Member at Large and Americas Assurance Learning Delivery Leader at Ernst & Young; Sara Howard, JD, Member at Large and Policy Advisor for First Five Nebraska; Carole Mendoza, MBA, MPH, Member at Large and Vice President of Global Benefits and Employee Mobility at HP; Rana Nabati, MBA, Member at Large and Engagement Manager in PwC's Operations Strategy and Transformation practice; Len Nichols, Ph.D., Member at Large and Professor Emeritus of Health Policy at George Mason University and a health economist; and Christian Williams, MA, Member at Large and former staff member on Capitol Hill.

Further, "The election of these new board members further adds to the expertise of the Policy Center's board and staff, in facilitating the health policy and systems change necessary to improve the health and wellbeing of U.S. mothers and families," said Joy Burkhard, MBA, CEO.

Carla Eckhardt Taracena, MSc, Board Chair added, "It's with great honor we welcome Sarah and Dr. Tabb Dina to our board and organization. Their collective experience in Federal programs, research, and clinical expertise will support our critical work catalyzing the field of maternal mental health and improving maternal mental health care delivery."

Contact:

[email protected]

310-955-1081

About the Policy Center

The Policy Center is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. The Policy Center has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness to one focused on closing gaps in the healthcare delivery system. The organization's work centers around scaling change through content for cross-sector audiences which defines barriers and opportunities and identifies evidence-based and emerging provider practice and policy solutions.

Learn more at www.PolicyCenterMMH.org .

SOURCE Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health