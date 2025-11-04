Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health Releases Guidance to Governors to Combat Rising Maternal Health Crisis

Governors can utilize Rural Health Transformation Funds to create new infrastructure for maternal health and maternal mental health.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health ("the Policy Center") today issued a new commentary designed to inform state leaders and their administrations on how to utilize the opportunity presented by the Rural Health Transformation Program, created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), to creatively address the growing crisis in maternal mental health and substance use in rural communities. A new commentary, co-authored by the Policy Center, highlights the severe disparities faced by rural mothers and outlines a clear path for state action.

Guidance to Governors to Combat Rising Maternal Health Crisis

The commentary stresses that maternal mental health disorders impact 20% of women, with those in rural communities facing a 21% higher likelihood of perinatal depression compared to urban women. These challenges are compounded by limited access to behavioral health specialists, high rates of stress from socioeconomic challenges, and fragmented systems of care.

"The health of rural mothers and their children is at a breaking point," said Joy Burkhard, the Policy Center's Executive Director. "With over half of U.S. counties lacking a hospital that provides obstetric care, and severe shortages of perinatal mental health certified providers, Governors have an opportunity to build the maternity care and mental health infrastructure that every rural family deserves."

The commentary identifies critical areas for Governors to strengthen rural health:

Develop New Workforces

Encourage Home and Mobile Care

Use Technology & Telehealth

Engage Healthcare Payors

Pilot Maternity Care Centers (MCCs)

The commentary provides tangible solutions for building a resilient rural health system for mothers, families, and future generations. Read the full commentary here.

The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health (PCMMH) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing policy and systems change to ensure every mother and family has timely access to maternal mental health care.

