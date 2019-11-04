Policy Luncheon: The Economic Impact of the Indexing Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The S&P 500. The Dow Jones. The NASDAQ 100. Americans have grown accustomed to hearing about the ups and downs of key financial indices. But what few Americans may realize is the pivotal role that financial indices have come to play in modern life as both a benchmark of economic health and guidance for a growing population of amateur investors.

The Committee for Economic Development of The Board Conference (CED), in partnership with the Indexing Industry Association (IIA), will host a policy luncheon to discuss its new report, The Economic Impact of the Indexing Industry, at The Conference Board in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

The report explains the significance of financial indices and the indexing industry's implications on the economy and the lives of everyday Americans. It looks at the full scope of the sector, from how the indices are constructed and their evolution over time, to how they make investing accessible by making it more economical for non-market-professionals to own efficient, affordable, and diversified financial portfolios. The full report is available here.

Speakers at the event will include the report's primary researcher, Simon Peck, Associate Professor, Case Western Reserve University; Joseph Minarik, CED's Senior Vice President and Director of Research; and Rick Redding, CEO of IIA. Lunch will be provided.

Details: Policy Luncheon

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: The Conference Board, 845 Third Avenue (between E 51st & E 52nd), New York, New York 10022

RSVP: Katherine Shek, Katherine.Shek@conference-board.org

About the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board

Founded in 1942, the Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board, the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. The Conference Board is a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

