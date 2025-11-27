Policybazaar launches seamless US Dollar investment options for NRIs through GIFT City

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Policybazaar, one of India's largest online insurance platforms, announced a significant expansion of its global investment portfolio for Non-Resident Indians by enabling direct US dollar–based investments through GIFT City. The initiative allows NRIs, OCIs and PIOs to invest effortlessly using their NRE or overseas bank while benefiting from GIFT City's modern infrastructure, flexible regulatory framework and tax efficiency.

GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre, is designed to rival global financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai and London. Policybazaar also operates a dedicated branch within GIFT City, enabling smoother onboarding, faster support and deeper integration with the IFSC ecosystem for NRIs. The IFSC framework provides NRIs with a unique opportunity to grow wealth in foreign currency, with zero capital gains tax on maturity and access to cutting-edge global funds across equities, commodities and technology.

With this launch, Policybazaar now offers HDFC Life International's Global Wealth Advantage Flexi Plan, featuring nine globally diversified fund strategies that span equity indices, gold, fixed income, AI-led portfolios, and Islamic investment options. Several of these strategies have demonstrated back-tested historical 10-year returns of up to 15.5%.

Policybazaar is also offering SUD Life Insurance's International Wealth Creator Plan, which provides five investment strategies across US equities, commodities, US Treasuries and emerging market debt, with back-tested historical 10-year returns of up to 14.8%.

These US dollar–denominated plans enable investors to diversify internationally across equity markets, commodities such as gold and silver, technology-driven funds and Shariah-compliant investments. They come with complete flexibility, including the freedom to make partial withdrawals, multiple premium payment modes and a low entry point starting at just USD 200 per month, with no lock-in period.

Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer, Life Insurance at Policybazaar, said that the company's GIFT City offerings reflect its commitment to building future-ready financial solutions for global Indians. "US dollar–based investments provide NRIs with a powerful combination of stability, global exposure and long-term wealth creation. By enabling seamless access to these products through GIFT City, we are ensuring that our customers can invest with transparency, efficiency and complete peace of mind," he said.

Policybazaar continues to broaden its global financial services offerings, equipping customers with diversified, resilient and internationally competitive investment avenues aligned with the evolving aspirations of Indian investors worldwide.

* The past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. The investment risk in the policy is borne by the policyholder.

