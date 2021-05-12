Policygenius ranks among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for 2021

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius was named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether teams are operating in person or remotely. This is the fourth consecutive year that Policygenius has been named an Inc. Best Workplace.

There were thousands of submissions for the 2021 Best Workplaces list and Inc. chose 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. Benefits at the company were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"We are thrilled to be honored with this recognition for the fourth time," said Policygenius CEO and co-founder Jennifer Fitzgerald, who launched Policygenius in 2014 with Francois de Lame. "From day one, we've been dedicated to investing in our employees. This award is a testament to the hard work Policygenius teams across the company do every day to create a fantastic place to work."

Policygenius has seen rapid growth every year since launching in 2014 and announced $100 million in Series D funding in January 2020. Learn more about current career opportunities with Policygenius here .

About Policygenius:

Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. The company also launched digital wills and trusts in 2020. Policygenius has received numerous awards, including being named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020 – 2021), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018 – 2021).

