PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Welcomes New Director

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) welcomed Dr. Meredith Matone as the center's new director on October 23. She succeeds Dr. David Rubin, who co-founded and directed the center for 15 years and is taking a new role at the University of California.

Dr. Matone, who received her doctor of public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has been a member of PolicyLab for 13 years, most recently serving as its scientific director. Her research portfolio spans topics focused on maternal-child health and public health, and focuses on public agency and community organization partnerships for the evaluation of community-based maternal and infant programs. She also conducts health services research related to maternal health care utilization.

"Throughout my time at PolicyLab, I have seen the center foster the development of so many talented research faculty and professionals, and I'm thrilled to continue collaborating with our exceptional team in this new capacity," said Dr. Matone. "I'm also eager to advance our research infrastructure and the translation of our work for a broad array of audiences through a commitment to skillful and versatile communications and policy outreach approaches."

Dr. Matone will lead a center of 100+ interdisciplinary professionals with expertise in medicine, public health, social work, psychology, law, biostatistics, health services research and population health.

"This is an exciting new chapter for PolicyLab," said Dr. Susan Furth, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of CHOP's Research Institute. "As Dr. Matone steps into the role of director of this dynamic and high-impact research center, she brings extensive experience in advancing research programs at CHOP and will undoubtedly continue to be a strong champion of PolicyLab's innovative work to address some of the most pressing health issues facing youth and families."

PolicyLab's researchers are focused on ensuring all children, teens and caregivers have the evidence-informed, sustainable programs and policies they need to be their healthiest selves. This vision is accomplished through efforts to research, develop and implement data-driven solutions that are responsive to community needs and relevant to child health policy priorities—a mission that is exemplified in Dr. Matone's own research efforts alongside state and local partners.

"PolicyLab was founded on principles of community engagement, and I look forward to identifying new ways to more meaningfully engage the surrounding Philadelphia community and beyond in research and programs to promote health equity and support the health of all families," said Dr. Matone.

About PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is dedicated to achieving optimal child health and well-being by informing program and policy changes through interdisciplinary research. Founded in 2008, PolicyLab is a Center of Emphasis within the CHOP Research Institute, one of the largest pediatric research institutes in the country. With more than 35 highly-regarded faculty and 85+ passionate professionals who bring expertise from myriad of fields covering health, research and health policy, our work focuses on improving public systems, improving health care delivery and improving child health outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.policylab.chop.edu .

