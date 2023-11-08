PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Welcomes New Director

News provided by

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

08 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Dr. Meredith Matone will lead a research center of 100+ professionals

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) welcomed Dr. Meredith Matone as the center's new director on October 23. She succeeds Dr. David Rubin, who co-founded and directed the center for 15 years and is taking a new role at the University of California.

Continue Reading
PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) welcomed Dr. Meredith Matone as the center’s new director on October 23. She succeeds Dr. David Rubin, who co-founded and directed the center for 15 years and is taking a new role at the University of California.
PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) welcomed Dr. Meredith Matone as the center’s new director on October 23. She succeeds Dr. David Rubin, who co-founded and directed the center for 15 years and is taking a new role at the University of California.

Dr. Matone, who received her doctor of public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has been a member of PolicyLab for 13 years, most recently serving as its scientific director. Her research portfolio spans topics focused on maternal-child health and public health, and focuses on public agency and community organization partnerships for the evaluation of community-based maternal and infant programs. She also conducts health services research related to maternal health care utilization.

"Throughout my time at PolicyLab, I have seen the center foster the development of so many talented research faculty and professionals, and I'm thrilled to continue collaborating with our exceptional team in this new capacity," said Dr. Matone. "I'm also eager to advance our research infrastructure and the translation of our work for a broad array of audiences through a commitment to skillful and versatile communications and policy outreach approaches."

Dr. Matone will lead a center of 100+ interdisciplinary professionals with expertise in medicine, public health, social work, psychology, law, biostatistics, health services research and population health.

"This is an exciting new chapter for PolicyLab," said Dr. Susan Furth, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of CHOP's Research Institute. "As Dr. Matone steps into the role of director of this dynamic and high-impact research center, she brings extensive experience in advancing research programs at CHOP and will undoubtedly continue to be a strong champion of PolicyLab's innovative work to address some of the most pressing health issues facing youth and families."

PolicyLab's researchers are focused on ensuring all children, teens and caregivers have the evidence-informed, sustainable programs and policies they need to be their healthiest selves. This vision is accomplished through efforts to research, develop and implement data-driven solutions that are responsive to community needs and relevant to child health policy priorities—a mission that is exemplified in Dr. Matone's own research efforts alongside state and local partners.

"PolicyLab was founded on principles of community engagement, and I look forward to identifying new ways to more meaningfully engage the surrounding Philadelphia community and beyond in research and programs to promote health equity and support the health of all families," said Dr. Matone.

Read more about Dr. Matone's work here.

About PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is dedicated to achieving optimal child health and well-being by informing program and policy changes through interdisciplinary research. Founded in 2008, PolicyLab is a Center of Emphasis within the CHOP Research Institute, one of the largest pediatric research institutes in the country. With more than 35 highly-regarded faculty and 85+ passionate professionals who bring expertise from myriad of fields covering health, research and health policy, our work focuses on improving public systems, improving health care delivery and improving child health outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.policylab.chop.edu

Media Contact:
Laura Cavello
[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Also from this source

CHOP Surgeons Find Over-the-Counter Medications Control Pain after Elbow Surgery as Effectively as Opioids

CHOP Surgeons Find Over-the-Counter Medications Control Pain after Elbow Surgery as Effectively as Opioids

Children who take only ibuprofen or acetaminophen after routine elbow surgery report similar pain control to patients who take opioids, according to...
Two Research Leaders from CHOP Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Two Research Leaders from CHOP Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Two renowned experts from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), effective October...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.