PolicyMap Announces New Agreement with The Center for Research Libraries (CRL)

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyMap announces the availability of its national data and mapping web-based application to members of The Center for Research Libraries (CRL). Information for this agreement is now available through CRL's eDesiderata® platform. This new agreement provides CRL members with favorable terms and simplified access to PolicyMap's geodatabase on its newly released platform.

"PolicyMap is enthusiastic about joining forces with CRL whose goals align with our mission to use data for good. We value the role that CRL plays in enabling their members to gain affordable access to vital resources despite flat or shrinking budgets," said Maggie McCullough, CEO of PolicyMap.

The Center for Research Libraries is an international consortium of university, college, and independent research libraries collectively building, stewarding, and sharing a wealth of resource materials from all world regions to support inspired research and teaching. CRL's deep and diverse collections are shaped by specialists at major U.S. and Canadian research universities, who work together to identify and preserve collections and content, to ensure its long-term integrity and accessibility to researchers worldwide.

"CRL received significant interest from members for PolicyMap's robust datasets on housing, transportation, and other policy data layered into geographic information systems (GIS) said Francis Alba, Project Coordinator for Licensing at CRL. "CRL is committed in negotiating favorable agreements for e-resources the CRL community has identified as a priority for research and teaching."

This new agreement with the Center for Research Libraries extends PolicyMap mission to expand adoption of its data, mapping and analytics software by researchers within the library, research and higher education community. The tool is used to access hundreds of authoritative sources to create maps, trend charts, download data, generate reports and upload place-based data.

Founded in 2007 as a part of Reinvestment Fund, PolicyMap is a HIPAA-compliant, benefit corporation and a Certified Small Business Corporation. PolicyMap was created with the idea that interpreting geographic data on maps is crucial to finding solutions to our most intractable issues. PolicyMap offers subscriptions, enterprise license and university licenses, data licensing and integrated mapping tools to a diverse set of clients through multiple contract vehicles. Learn more about us at https://www.policymap.com.

