POLISHED.COM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Polished.com, Inc. - POL

NEW ORLEANS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Polished.com, Inc. f/k/a Goedeker Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: POL).

In August 2022, the Company disclosed that it would not timely file its "quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 within the prescribed time period" because it required additional time to complete a newly announced investigation and that it was no longer in compliance with NYSE regulations due to that failure. Then, in October 2022, the Company disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, had resigned from the Company effective immediately.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Polished's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

