Politecino di Torino (Polytechnic University of Turin) Elected to Join the Prestigious Ranks of Universities Space Research Association

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Politecnico di Torino, the oldest Italian public technical university, recently joined the prestigious ranks of Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a non-profit organization chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. Elected by USRA's current members, Politecnico di Torino was formally inducted on May 23, 2024, bringing the total membership to 121 universities.

It was the first Italian Engineering school founded in the wave of the technical and scientific innovation that gave rise to the most prestigious European polytechnic schools in the mid-19th century. Today, it is among the top European technical universities for education and research, with 38,700 students and a teaching staff of more than 1,000. The University offers several courses in the fields of Engineering, Architecture, Quantum Technology, and Systems Technology for Aerospace Research, and is consistently ranked as one of the best universities in Italy and in the world.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance and operations of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees, the establishment of the Association's bylaws, and other activities.

High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence Competence Center (HPC4AI)

- AI, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, High Performance Computing

Piemonte Quantum Enabling Technology (PiQuET)
- Quantum technologies and micro and nano-manufacturing

- Quantum technologies and micro and nano-manufacturing

Big Data and Data Science Laboratory (SMARTDATA@POLITO)
- specialization in algorithms, computing architecture, applications and management

- specialization in algorithms, computing architecture, applications and management

Systems and Technologies for Aerospace Research Laboratory (STARlab)
- within Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

- within Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

Politecnico di Torino is set to play a pivotal role in the forthcoming Aerospace City in Turin, becoming a cornerstone of the region's aerospace ecosystem. This initiative, a collaboration with the municipality of Turin, the University of Turin, and key industry partners, aims to create a hub where education, training, research, innovation, and enterprise converge seamlessly. This strategic partnership promises to foster advancements and collaborations in aerospace, positioning Turin as a significant player in the industry.

Specializing in several cutting-edge fields, the University focuses on:

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

High-Speed Aviation

Space Access Technologies

Human Space Exploration, in collaboration with the University of Leicester

Space Systems Design

Hypersonics

Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson, President and CEO of USRA said, "We are pleased to welcome Politecnico di Torino to USRA membership. The depth and breadth of its technical expertise enhance the collective strength of our Association, and we look forward to collaborating with this well recognized institution."

