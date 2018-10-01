Political Candidates Highlight Disability Issues

Candidates from all sides of the aisle completed the questionnaire, showing that disability rights is a nonpartisan issue

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As voters head to the polls, candidates for U.S. Senate and governor, as well as local candidates in New York City and Los Angeles, have outlined their views on ensuring equal employment opportunities for the one-in-five Americans with a disability by responding to a questionnaire by the disabilities advocacy group RespectAbility.

Candidates from all sides of the aisle completed the questionnaire, showing that disability rights is a nonpartisan issue. The responses also are geographically-diverse, coming from states around the country, as politicians are paying more attention to the disability community.

"Our nation was founded on the principle that anyone who works hard should be able to get ahead in life," said RespectAbility's President, Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi. "People with disabilities deserve equal opportunity to earn an income and achieve independence just like anyone else."

According to a recent survey, 74 percent of likely voters have a disability themselves or have a family member or a close friend with disabilities. The upcoming elections and their results will have an impact on people with disabilities, so it is important to become familiar with the candidates' thoughts on certain issues.

"Candidates for office ignore the disability community at their peril," said former U.S. Representative and Dallas Mayor Steve Bartlett. Bartlett, who was a primary author of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, is the chairman of RespectAbility. 

RespectAbility is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates. The questionnaire is purely for educational purposes.

Every major party candidate for senate and governor was given an equal opportunity to address these issues and if they are not listed below, it is because they declined to answer. Is your state's candidate missing? There's still time for him or her to respond and be included! Check out this linked Excel list for candidates' contact information so you can call, email or tweet them encouraging them to complete the questionnaire!

View all responses here: https://www.respectability.org/2018/10/questionnaire-responses

State

Gubernatorial Candidate

View Full Answers

Alabama

Walter Maddox

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/alabama-maddox

Alaska

Bill Walker (dropped out of race)

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/bill-walker

Colorado

Jared Polis

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/colorado-polis

Florida

Andrew Gillum

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/florida-gillum

Hawaii

David Ige

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/david-ige

Hawaii

Andria Tupola

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/08/andria-tupola

Illinois

JB Pritzker

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/illinois-pritzker

Iowa

Fred Hubbell

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/iowa-hubbell

Kansas

Laura Kelly

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/kansas-kelly

Michigan

Bill Schuette

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/michigan-schuette  ‎

Nevada

Steve Sisolak

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/04/steve-sisolak-nevada

State

Senate Candidate

View Full Answers

Delaware

Robert Arlett

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/delaware-arlett

Hawaii

Ron Curtis

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/ron-curtis

Maryland

Ben Cardin

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/maryland-cardin

Massachusetts

Elizabeth Warren

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/massachusetts-warren  ‎

Nevada

Dean Heller

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/dean-heller

Nevada

Jacky Rosen

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/08/jacky-rosen

North Dakota

Heidi Heitkamp

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/north-dakota-heitkamp

Ohio

Sherrod Brown

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/ohio-brown

Pennsylvania

Bob Casey

therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/pennsylvania-casey  ‎

Candidates running for local office in Los Angeles and New York City also responded to a local candidate questionnaire. View their responses as well:

New York City candidates: therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/26/nyc-candidates

Los Angeles area candidates: therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/26/la-candidates

Media Contact:
Lauren Appelbaum
laurena@respectability.org

