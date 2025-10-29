Political Division and Safety Concerns Drive Record Number of Americans to Seek "Golden Visas," La Vida Survey Finds

More than 8 in 10 cite political concerns as top reason for pursuing second residency or citizenship, according to new data from La Vida Golden Visas.

LONDON and WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by international investment migration firm La Vida Golden Visas reveals that political polarization and safety concerns are driving a record surge in Americans pursuing second residencies or citizenships abroad.

The La Vida American Investor Survey, conducted in October 2025 among over 10,000 U.S.-based clients, found that 85.1% of respondents cited political reasons as the primary factor behind their interest in investment migration — more than double those who listed healthcare (39.1%) or the rising cost of living (35.9%) as major influences.

"Plan B" Becomes a Priority for Wealthy Americans

When asked about their goals for obtaining a second residency or citizenship, 76.4% said they were seeking a "Plan B" or back-up option, while 52% said they were considering relocation in the future.

"In just a few years, the motivations of American investors have shifted dramatically," said Paul Williams, CEO of La Vida Golden Visas. "What used to be about convenience, travel, or lifestyle has now become about security, political stability, and ensuring their families have options in uncertain times."

Political Divide Reflected in Migration Intentions

The survey found that Democrats made up 46% of respondents, compared to 10% identifying as Republicans and 29% as Independents — a strong indication that left-leaning voters are leading the push for overseas residency options.

This finding aligns with La Vida's internal analytics, which showed that 14 of the top 15 U.S. states searching for Golden Visa programs after the 2024 elections were Democratic-leaning.

"The trend is clear — Americans are increasingly looking outward," Williams added. "Political polarization has reached a point where many feel they need a contingency plan, regardless of where they stand ideologically."

Safety, Lifestyle, and Quality of Life Among Top Concerns

Beyond politics, survey participants expressed deep concerns about gun violence, cultural division, and the erosion of work-life balance in the United States. Respondents said these issues are prompting them to seek a calmer, safer environment abroad.

"We're hearing from clients who want a better quality of life — one that prioritizes safety, education, and stability," said Williams. "They're not necessarily looking to leave America right away, but they want the freedom to choose when and how they do."

Where Americans Are Investing

In the past year, Portugal has remained the top destination for U.S. investors pursuing European residency through investment, offering flexible private equity fund options. Italy's new Golden Visa program is gaining momentum, while Greece continues to attract interest with its real estate pathway starting from €250,000.

For investors seeking immediate citizenship, Grenada stands out as the leading choice, offering a family of four the option to invest in real estate for under $400,000.

Nearly half of survey participants reported a net worth between $1 million and $5 million, with over one-third above $5 million.

A New Era of Global Mobility for U.S. Investors

La Vida reports that 2025 has seen the fastest growth in U.S. inquiries in the company's history, underscoring a broader trend of Americans pursuing global flexibility and security.

"We're entering a new era where international mobility is becoming an essential part of wealth and family planning," said Williams. "For many Americans, a second residency is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity."

About La Vida Golden Visas

La Vida is a leading advisory firm specialising in residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI). With clients in over 150 countries, La Vida has successfully assisted thousands of investors and their families in securing second residency or citizenship through its global network of government-approved programs.

For more information, visit www.goldenvisas.com.

