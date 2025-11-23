Tax Fears and Political Volatility Drive Wealthy UK Residents to Consider Leaving, La Vida Survey Shows

Nearly 9 in 10 cite taxation as their primary concern; sharp rise in enquiries as global competition for wealth accelerates.

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from La Vida Golden Visas, a leading global investment migration advisory, reveals that rising tax burdens, political uncertainty, and growing concerns over crime are prompting a significant number of wealthy UK residents to explore second residency or citizenship options abroad.



The findings come amid heightened speculation about an exodus of high-net-worth individuals ahead of further potential tax changes expected in the November budget. La Vida reports receiving over 1,000 new enquiries in the past 12 months alone—from individuals capable of making the typical €500,000+ investment required for golden visa programmes.



Taxation Dominates Concerns Among UK Investors



Asked which concerns were influencing their decision to consider overseas residency or citizenship, 88.9% of respondents cited taxation, making it the strongest driver of outward interest. Political concerns followed at 72.8%, while nearly 60% listed crime and security—a surprisingly high figure compared to a recent equivalent U.S. survey.



"The UK is at a critical moment," said Paul Williams, CEO of La Vida Golden Visas. "High-net-worth individuals now have far more mobility than ever before. When they see rising tax pressures and a government less business friendly, they naturally look to countries that actively welcome their contribution and offer new opportunities."



Rumoured Tax Changes Trigger Alarm — Capital Gains Tax Leads at 94.7%



When asked which potential tax changes would make them more likely to leave, 94.7% pointed to Capital Gains Tax increases, followed closely by Wealth Tax at 92.7%. Even Corporation Tax—while the lowest of the group—was cited by over half (52.5%) of respondents.



"Capital Gains and Wealth Tax proposals are sending shockwaves through the UK's entrepreneurial and investor communities," Williams added. "Many feel they are being penalised at a time when other countries are working hard to attract precisely this demographic."



Portugal Leads as Top Destination for UK Outflows



When respondents were asked which destinations they were seriously considering, Portugal emerged as the clear leader, selected by 50.6% as one of their top choices. Spain (23.5%), Italy (17.2%), and the UAE (13.6%) followed.



Political Leanings Reflect Moment of National Realignment



The survey also explored respondents' political alignment. Conservative voters represented 33.3%, followed by Reform at 28.5%, and Labour at 14.3%. The findings reveal an over-representation of Conservative-aligned respondents compared with current national polling, yet still highlight substantial concern across the political spectrum.



Profile of Respondents: Ultra-High-Net-Worth Group Increasingly Mobile



The survey, conducted during the week of 27 October 2025, found that:

70.4% of respondents were born in the UK (slightly below the national average due to their global mobility).

(slightly below the national average due to their global mobility). The average net wealth was £12.3 million .

. Over 91% reported wealth above £1 million.

"Governments around the world are competing for global talent and wealth," Williams said. "Countries like Portugal, Italy, and Malta are adapting policy to attract investors. The UK risks losing out unless it recognises this shift and responds accordingly."



