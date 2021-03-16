Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative Selects Landis+Gyr for AMI System Upgrade

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) announced it was selected by Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative to provide new smart grid and metering technology as part of the cooperative's advanced grid initiative.

Based in northwestern Wisconsin, Polk-Burnett is currently replacing its legacy metering system with Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® RF Mesh Network that enables AMI, distribution automation and customer engagement support. The two-year project includes deployment of RF network infrastructure and more than 26,000 residential and commercial advanced meters. The cooperative also plans to add distribution automation devices and load management switches to the network in the future.

"Our first priority is member service and continuing to be able to provide value for our investments. So our focus is on reliability and keeping up with changing energy requirements, while also being able to offer programs for our members to save energy and lower costs," said Todd Schulte, Member Services Manager at Polk Burnett Electric Cooperative. "As we continue to expand programs for energy efficiency, the information and control provided by smart grid devices become even more important for maintaining power quality and reliable service."

Polk-Burnett has a high number of seasonal residents in its service territory and relies on new technology to automate a variety of functions. Landis+Gyr's Gridstream system easily integrates with Polk Burnett's back office applications to share energy data across functions at the utility, while supporting the utility's customer portal, prepayment program and outage alert messages. From outage management and prevention to customer service and resource planning, the data from advanced meters and grid edge intelligence sensors provide an accurate picture of grid operations and help manage power costs more effectively.

"Landis+Gyr's longstanding relationship with Polk-Burnett has helped us better understand how cooperatives are using data to manage their distribution systems and member services. With Gridstream, the utility is able to improve the speed, quality and reliability of service for all members, while also helping customer engagement with timely data and alerts for seasonal residents," said Jim Richardson, Senior Director of Sales at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to being a part of their grid modernization program into the future."

About Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative

Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative is a local Touchstone Energy distribution cooperative in northwestern Wisconsin. The co-op was established by member-owners in 1938 to bring electricity to rural families, farms and businesses. Today, Polk-Burnett serves 21,000+ electric members and 4,000+ propane customers with a focus on reliability, efficiency and service.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

Contact

Landis+Gyr

Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

320-307-7486

SOURCE Landis+Gyr