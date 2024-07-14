POLK MUSEUM OF ART RECEIVES A TRANSFORMATIONAL DONATION AND IS RENAMED THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART

In tribute to Florida Southern College and Museum Trustee Ashley Gibson Barnett's deep commitment to the arts, the Smithsonian-Affiliate museum will be renamed The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art (The AGB) at Florida Southern College, effective July 13, 2024. This generous gift establishes an endowment to support world-class exhibitions, operations, community art and educational programs, expanding the Museum's engagement, accessibility, and influence.

"As one of the founders of the Museum, I believe this gift brings full circle Mr. George Jenkin's donation of the property in 1966 for our museum location. To have it now named by his grandson for his beloved wife is a true testament to creating a legacy of support for the arts in our community," said Dr. Sarah McKay, Florida Southern College and Museum Trustee Emerita.

Along with its signature exhibitions, like the recent Rockwell/Wyeth, Rodin, and Degas shows, the Museum will introduce new youth, adult, family, and senior programs, including art therapy and art wellness, while remaining admission-free.

"Surprising Ashley with the naming of our community's esteemed museum was a meaningful way to recognize her dedication to the arts and their impact on our community," explained Nicholas Barnett. "The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art will be a link between our treasured past and an exciting, forward-thinking future for our community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

The Museum is also home to the growing Florida Southern College Art History and Museum Studies program, the only of its kind housed in a museum. The AGB is thus uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled educational opportunities. Additionally, through a three-decade partnership with the Polk County Public Schools over 5,000 fourth-grade students from the County enjoy field trips to the Museum.

"We are profoundly grateful for this extraordinary gift from our alumni, Nick and Ashley Barnett," said President Kerr. "This remarkable generosity ensures a world-class future for our revered museum, leaving a legacy that will inspire generations to come."

As a premier arts destination for Central Florida for the past 58 years, the Museum will continue to play a critical role in attracting cultural tourists and serving as the area's only community academic art museum. Recently, Ashley Gibson Barnett was appointed by the Governor to the Florida Council on Arts and Culture which speaks to her passion for expanding the influence of art museums in our State and beyond.

"As we enter our exciting next chapter, our future has never looked brighter," said Dr. H. Alexander Rich, Executive Director and Chief Curator of The AGB. "This incredible gift will enhance the Museum's capacity to deliver outstanding exhibitions and extensive educational programs, attract and retain top talent, and continue our abiding mission to offer exceptional arts and arts education experiences for every person who walks through our doors for generations to come."

For more information about The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art, upcoming exhibitions, memberships, and programs, please visit polkmuseumofart.org.

