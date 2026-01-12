Poll: Iowans Say Healthcare Costs Are Rising -- Lawmakers Aren't Keeping Up

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide poll for Iowans for Affordable Healthcare shows strong bipartisan concern about rising healthcare costs and growing skepticism that lawmakers are doing enough to address affordability.

Nearly two-thirds of Iowans (61%) say their healthcare costs have increased, and 59% say federal lawmakers could be doing more to lower costs. At the state level, confidence is eroding: 49% say state legislators are not making the right decisions on healthcare prices, and political support for candidates is already shifting, according to the poll.

If enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits expire, the consequences would be severe, according to polling results. Eighty-six percent of marketplace enrollees say they would delay or skip care, including 82% of Trump voters, highlighting broad, cross-party concern.

The poll, which was conducted by the independent polling firm Cygnal, also finds Iowans strongly oppose policies that raise costs:

By more than a 2-to-1 margin (57-24), voters oppose mandates that increase health insurance premiums.





58% of Iowans say they would accept fewer nearby pharmacy options if it means paying less for medicines, with affordability ranking as the most important factor in healthcare decisions.





72% oppose allowing pharmacies to add new dispensing fees that could cost an estimated $10 per prescription, as proposed in SF 383.





An overwhelming 84% oppose new facility fees for doctor's office and clinic visits stemming from hospital mergers, including 92% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 86% of Independents.

"Iowans are united on one issue: healthcare costs too much," said Phil Jeneary, Executive Director for Iowans for Affordable Healthcare. "Voters want lawmakers focused on lowering prices — not policies that make care harder to afford."

A link to the more detailed memo about the poll findings can be found on the IAAHC website: https://www.iaahc.com/post/poll-iowans-say-healthcare-costs-are-rising-lawmakers-aren-t-keeping-up

Methodology:

This statewide poll was conducted for Iowans for Affordable Healthcare among likely Iowa voters using a mixed-mode sample. Results were weighted to a 2026 likely general election audience. Sample size: 600 likely general election voters. Conducted December 7-8, 2025, with a margin of error ± 3.99%.

About Iowans for Affordable Healthcare (IAAHC):

Iowans for Affordable Healthcare is a non-partisan organization dedicated to lowering healthcare costs, increasing transparency, and ensuring that every Iowan, regardless of income or location, has access to affordable, quality healthcare. Learn more at https://www.iaahc.com/

