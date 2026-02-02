Pollaroo Releases List of America's Top 10 Most Curious Markets

New data from the social polling app reveals where curiosity runs deepest, not biggest, across the country

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a quick search for reviews on a potential purchase or a late-night deep dive down an internet rabbit hole, individuals are increasingly turning to social media for answers. Now, new data from the social polling app, Pollaroo, has revealed the Top 10 Most Curious Markets in America, based on how often people went a step further to learn more after encountering a question on the app.

Pollaroo's Top 10 Most Curious Markets in the U.S.:

Birmingham (Anniston–Tuscaloosa) Chattanooga Boston (Manchester) Detroit Bakersfield Salt Lake City Tampa–St. Petersburg (Sarasota) Denver New York Orlando–Daytona Beach–Melbourne

Unlike traditional rankings that favor population size, Pollaroo's data analysis focuses on the intensity of curiosity, or the likelihood that someone will engage when prompted with a question on the app. Markets like Birmingham, Chattanooga and Bakersfield beat out far larger metropolitan areas when measured proportionally, signaling elevated engagement compared to overall exposure.

"These rankings tell a much more interesting story than 'big cities win,'" said Ric Militi, CEO of Pollaroo. "They show us where curiosity is strong enough to spark action. Pollaroo is built around asking questions and engaging with perspective, and this data proves that curiosity shows up everywhere, often most powerfully in places where people don't expect."

According to Statista, 46% of Gen Z cite social media as their primary search tool, underscoring a broader shift in how Americans seek answers and opinions. Pollaroo's data offers a clearer picture of where users are most inclined to lean in, participate and explore their curiosity further. With a spike in downloads nationwide, the app provides a fast, community-driven way to get feedback on everything from relationship advice to outfit decisions.

Due to the engaging nature of the app, Pollaroo currently has an average session time of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, falling just behind Instagram with an average of 5 minutes and 56 seconds. The difference, however, is the nature of the content. Unlike traditional social media platforms that invoke passive consumption, Pollaroo is designed to encourage active participation, prompting users to think critically and engage thoughtfully.

"We wanted to make Pollaroo an app where individuals could go to crowdsource information and receive feedback almost immediately," said Giselle Campos, Chief Brand Officer at Pollaroo. "The app's highly engaging structure makes it easier than ever for individuals, influencers and creatives to start meaningful conversations online."

The app features a dynamic, scrollable feed of polls and easy-to-use templates that users can customize with their own photos, videos and prompts, then share across other social platforms to spark even wider conversations. As the app scales, new avenues emerge for users and creators alike. From capturing pop culture moments to gauging brand sentiment and first impressions, Pollaroo is proving to be a powerful tool for a wide range of audiences.

Pollaroo is free to download and available now on iOS and Android devices. To learn more and start polling, visit PollarooApp.com or follow Pollaroo on all major social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, Threads, Snapchat and LinkedIn).

