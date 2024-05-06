POLLO CAMPERO EXPANDS CHICKEN SANDWICH LINEUP WITH TWO UNIQUE NEW FLAVORS

Available across all U.S. restaurants starting May 7, the Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich features Pollo Campero's famous all-white-meat, hand-breaded fried chicken fillet topped with Pollo Campero's new green chile queso and smoky bacon on a brioche bun, creating a rich, cheesy and savory flavor combination. The Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich brings together the brand's signature coleslaw and tangy buffalo sauce for fresh and zesty, in-your-face flavor.

"Bold flavors are what Pollo Campero is all about, and we're seeing more and more that consumers are looking for mashup options that combine multiple flavors into one perfect bite. Our new premium chicken sandwiches deliver on that trend at a great value," said Pollo Campero Research & Development Culinary Manager Mark Younggren. "Our flavorful chicken sandwiches remain a guest favorite, so we wanted to have some fun and take them up a few notches with premium ingredients that deliver an innovative culinary twist for guests."

Priced from $6.90, the Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich are the first new sandwiches on Pollo Campero's menu since the debut of its popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich in 2022. That sandwich, in turn, followed the introduction of Pollo Campero's original Chicken Sandwich in 2021. Guests can order the sandwiches alone or in a meal with a choice of Pollo Campero sides, such as Sweet Plantains, Yuca Fries or slow-roasted Campero Beans. The complete menu, which also includes empanadas, salads, bowls and family meals, is available here.

To order or find a location, visit https://us.campero.com/.

Family founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a quick-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers delicious, hand-crafted sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to 100 locations in the U.S. and more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

