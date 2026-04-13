POLLO CAMPERO LAUNCHES NEW YORK CITY FC FAN PROMOTION WITH TICKET SWEEPSTAKES AND APP REWARDS

As part of its existing partnership, the season-long campaign introduces ticket sweepstakes, app-based rewards and in-stadium activations for NYC and NJ fans

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born chicken brand serving its signature family recipe since 1971, is bringing its bold flavors to the pitch through a continued partnership with New York City FC (NYCFC).

With more than 16 locations across metro New York, including its flagship at Penn Station, Pollo Campero is activating a new, season-long promotional campaign as part of its existing partnership with NYCFC. The promotion, tied to NYCFC game-day wins, features ticket sweepstakes, real-time app rewards and in-stadium presence designed to bring fans closer to the game and the flavors they love, while building on the brand's continued presence in the city.

Pollo Campero app purchases are eligible to win tickets to select NYCFC home matches

Fans can enter to win two tickets to select NYCFC home matches by downloading the Pollo Campero app and making a purchase at a participating New York or New Jersey location. Each purchase counts as one entry.

Two winners will be selected to each receive two tickets to a featured match, exclusive co-branded merchandise and a free Pollo Campero coupon.

Featured matches are:

NYCFC vs. LAFC (Wednesday, May 6) Sweeps start: Tuesday, April 7

NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls (Friday, Sept. 18) Sweeps start: Tuesday, Aug. 11

NYCFC vs. Montreal (Saturday, Oct. 31) Sweeps start: Wednesday, Sept. 30



Game-day rewards available for every NYCFC match win in 2026

Now through Dec. 31, 2026, the campaign also includes a game-day reward each time NYCFC wins a regular-season or postseason match. Eligible app users in New York and New Jersey will receive a push notification for a free offer of their choice of either a three-count chicken nuggets order or an empanada. The offer must be redeemed within 24 hours through the app and is limited to one per person.

For over 50 years, Pollo Campero has been about more than chicken. As a brand that uses original recipes passed down through the generations, it stands for family, tradition and flavors worth sharing. That sense of connection aligns with soccer fandom, particularly among Hispanic consumers, who have an exceptionally deep passion for the sport, with up to 84% identifying as fans. With Pollo Campero's deep roots in Latino communities, its continued partnership with NYCFC is a natural fit.

"Pollo Campero has been part of New York City's story since we opened our first store here more than 20 years ago, and we are continuing to build that connection through NYCFC," said Steven Navas, director of field marketing at Pollo Campero. "This season, we are showing up for fans with ticket giveaways, app rewards and experiences around the game we all love."

To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com.

About CMI Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero, a flagship brand of Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI), has defined the regional chicken market for over 55 years. Since its 1971 founding in Guatemala by Dionisio Gutiérrez G., the brand has grown from a local favorite into a global powerhouse, serving over 80 million customers annually with its traditional flavor and excellent service.

Today, Pollo Campero operates more than 350 restaurants across Guatemala, El Salvador, the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador. With a dedicated workforce of 8,000 employees, the brand remains a cornerstone of CMI Foods. Beyond the kitchen, Pollo Campero is committed to social impact; the Campero Institute has provided educational opportunities to employees for 30 years, while the Gran Rifa Únete a AYUVI has supported children with cancer for over two decades. As a cultural icon of Hispanic gastronomy, Pollo Campero continues to bring its unique flavor to families worldwide.

For more information, visit www.campero.com.

About New York City FC

New York City FC is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013, and is the first and only MLS club located within the five boroughs of New York City. New York City FC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, New York City FC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, New York City FC added to its trophy cabinet by winning Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

New York City FC's affiliate team, New York City FC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. New York City FC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John's University in Queens, NY and at Icahn Stadium in Randall's Island. New York City FC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level.

New York City FC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Media contact:

Caroline Robinson

[email protected]

214-370-7000

SOURCE Pollo Campero