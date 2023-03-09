POLLO CAMPERO OPENS FIRST MANHATTAN LOCATIONS NEAR PORT AUTHORITY AND IN HERALD SQUARE

Grand opening March 15; first 100 guests at Herald Square location entered to win free Pollo Campero for a year*

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu, opened its first Manhattan location today at 601 Eighth Ave., near Port Authority, with another slated for next week at 966 Sixth Ave. in Herald Square.

A grand opening celebration is planned for March 15 at the Herald Square location, featuring a day of family fun and giveaways.

The first New York City-area Pollo Campero opened in Corona, Queens, in 2004. The brand now has 11 area locations, with another opening coming soon. The new Manhattan restaurants will serve Campero's internationally beloved fried and grilled chicken made from family recipes passed down from generation to generation, along with delicious chicken sandwiches, empanadas and Camperitos, plus sides like Yuca Fries and Campero Beans. Everything is available for individual, family and catering occasions.

"The busy Herald Square and Port Authority areas offer fantastic locations to introduce Manhattan to Pollo Campero's delicious and unique menu," said Campero USA Managing Director and COO Luis Javier Rodas. "We're planning an additional location at Midtown East in the coming weeks, providing even more opportunities for people in the area to experience Pollo Campero."

The March 15 Herald Square grand opening celebration starts with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Pollo Campero will welcome the community for a day of fun, featuring an appearance from brand mascot Pollito and free samples of Pollo Campero's flavorful chicken, drinks, desserts and more. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line at 11:30 a.m. that day will have a chance to receive free Pollo Campero for a year.*

The new Herald Square and Port Authority restaurants offer dine-in, delivery and to-go service. Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more complete menu information or to sign up for Pollo Campero's loyalty program, please visit https://us.campero.com/.

*Winner receives two free individual meals per month for 12 months. Restrictions apply.

About Pollo Campero

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit https://us.campero.com/ and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

