POLLO CAMPERO TO HOST NATIONAL FUNDRAISING DAY TO SUPPORT EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS IN VENEZUELA AND COLOMBIA

The brand will donate a portion of sales on Aug. 25 to Direct Relief

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant, is calling on communities across the United States to support earthquake relief and recovery efforts in Venezuela and Colombia through a national fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Participating Pollo Campero locations will donate 25% of sales from guests who mention the fundraiser at checkout to global humanitarian medical organization Direct Relief and its ongoing earthquake response and recovery efforts.

Nearly two months after the devastating June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela, healthcare providers across that nation continue working to care for patients amid damaged hospitals and disrupted health services. The Colombia earthquake on Aug. 10 compounds the long-term, ongoing recovery needs that organizations like Direct Relief are working to support.

"The victims of back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia will require sustained and substantial support for many months to come, and we intend to help meet those long-term needs," said Karla Patino, vice president of marketing and sales for Pollo Campero. "Here in the U.S., our communities are hurting for those impacted. We want to make it easy for our guests to turn an everyday meal into meaningful support for Venezuelan and Colombian families and communities facing a long recovery."

"Our connection to the U.S. Hispanic community gives us a meaningful reason to keep these communities at the forefront. We are hoping other brands and organizations will join us, because lasting recovery will require the sustained support of many," said Luis Javier Rodas, managing director and chief operating officer of Pollo Campero.

Direct Relief has provided more than 11 tons of medical aid and $400,000 in emergency grant funding to support healthcare providers across Venezuela since June. Healthcare needs across Venezuela remain significant as hospitals, healthcare providers and communities continue the long process of recovery, and the organization is now mobilizing aid in Colombia as well.

"Partnerships have the power to extend the reach and impact of humanitarian response in ways no organization can achieve alone," said Jennifer Lotito, chief external affairs officer of Direct Relief. "We're grateful to Pollo Campero for standing with the people of Venezuela and Colombia and demonstrating how businesses, communities and humanitarian organizations can work together to help ensure families continue to have access to the healthcare and support they need throughout recovery."

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, guests can contribute to the fundraiser in-store at participating Pollo Campero locations across the United States by mentioning the fundraiser at checkout.

About Pollo Campero USA

Pollo Campero, a flagship brand of Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI) and national treasure of Guatemala and El Salvador, is famous for its delicious fried and roasted chicken made from family recipes passed down through generations. Since its 1971 founding in Guatemala, the brand has grown from a local favorite into a global powerhouse, serving over 80 million customers annually with its signature flavor and excellent service. Today, Pollo Campero operates more than 350 restaurants across the United States, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador, with more than 150 in the United States. Beyond the kitchen, Pollo Campero is committed to social impact. The Campero Institute has provided educational opportunities to employees for 30 years, while the Gran Rifa Únete a AYUVI has supported children with cancer for over two decades. Pollo Campero has also partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2018, supporting its lifesaving mission for nearly 10 years. For more information, visit us.campero.com.

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SOURCE Pollo Campero