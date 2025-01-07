POLLSTAR UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND, DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & ENHANCED DATA CAPABILITIES STRENGTHENING POSITION AS THE LEADING VOICE IN LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

World's Premiere Concert Platform To Rollout New Brand, New Website, Premium Digital Edition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollstar, the trusted voice and leading resource for the live entertainment industry, is proud to announce a bold new chapter in its storied history. The new Pollstar will feature a refreshed brand reinvention, digital platform and data resources, while remaining the premier publication for the global live industry.

As part of this transformation, and aligning with its sustainability commitment, beginning mid-February 2025 Pollstar will shift to a monthly print schedule and introduce a new weekly digital edition exclusively for subscribers to deliver timely reporting and personalized features. These leading-edge services will include predictive analytics and query-based global insights derived from Pollstar's industry-leading database spanning the last 43 years of live entertainment. Rounding out the new offerings is a redesigned and streamlined website that will deliver faster access to breaking news, data, and analytics while also creating a seamless user journey for subscribers and casual visitors alike. These updates reflect Pollstar's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled insights, analysis, and industry-leading reporting.

"Pollstar has been the most trusted resource for the live entertainment industry for decades, and this evolution marks an exciting new chapter," said Andy Gensler, Editor-in-Chief, Pollstar. "Digital adoption has soared over the past decade fundamentally changing the way our subscribers and the larger consumer market engage with our content and data. With this new digital overhaul, we're adapting to these shifts by leaning heavily into digital technology, data-driven personalization and a new enhanced website. These new features will allow us to deliver first-class editorial, reporting, and experiences that meet the needs of today's industry professionals and live entertainment enthusiasts ensuring that Pollstar remains the Voice of Live for decades to come."

As part of this transition, VenuesNow will merge into Pollstar, further strengthening Pollstar's editorial excellence and expanding the VenuesNow brand reach through cutting-edge digital platforms. Pollstar subscribers will now enjoy VenuesNow content enabling readers to stay current on the ever-evolving venue side of the live industry ecosystem as venues continue to look to ways to enhance the artist and fan experience. Pollstar is upgrading its leading-edge live industry data with more streamlined reporting, integration of AI and in-depth industry analysis that will also include greater global market coverage. Additionally, Pollstar will remain committed to publish its special issues, including Impact 50, Women of Live, VN All-Stars and NextGen, as well as our industry-leading directories.

Pollstar will continue to host its highly anticipated annual panels and conferences, which have long been a cornerstone of thought leadership and innovation in the live entertainment industry, including the upcoming Production Live!, Pollstar Live!, and VenuesNow Conference. As part of the rebrand, these events will be enhanced to deliver even greater value, including expanded opportunities for networking and collaboration, with upgraded programming and experiences. These enhancements reinforce Pollstar's commitment to being the trusted industry leader and innovator in creating spaces where live professionals can come together to share insights, address challenges and shape the future of live entertainment.

Pollstar's rebrand recognizes the rapidly evolving motivations and expectations of its subscribers and the increasing interest of live event enthusiasts to continue delivering exceptional reporting and multidimensional data insights. Pollstar remains committed to its pillars of data and innovation, leveraging enhanced capabilities to foster deeper connections with its audiences and stronger industry partnerships. These efforts will ensure Pollstar remains the go-to source for live entertainment while expanding its reach through digital channels and ensure it continues to lead the conversation in live entertainment for years to come.

