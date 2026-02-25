POLO CLUB OF BOCA RATON CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

Four Decades of Tradition, Innovation, and a Club Culture That Puts People First

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polo Club of Boca Raton, a premier private residential community in South Florida, is proud to announce the milestone celebration of its 40th Anniversary. For four decades, the Club has set the benchmark for luxury and hospitality, blending a rich history of shared experiences with a modern commitment to excellence.

In 1986, Polo Club's developers introduced the community in unforgettable fashion – with a towering, branded hot air balloon rising above the landscape as a bold symbol of vision and ambition. Four decades later, that spirit comes full circle.

This year's 40th Anniversary Celebration will pay tribute to that founding moment with tethered air balloon rides, offering Members a literal and symbolic lift as we honor the Club's journey. As dusk settles, fireworks will illuminate the sky, champagne will flow, and the energy of Rock With U's fusion band will carry the evening well into the night.

With nearly 2,000 guests expected, Polo Club will transform its signature main thoroughfare, Champion Boulevard, into the ultimate "celebration in the street." This is more than an event; it is a statement of who we are and how far we have come.

"More than just a passage of time, this anniversary represents the enduring spirit of our community," said Liliana Hang, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "We are especially proud that a group of our original Members still call the Polo Club home—a lasting testament to the strength and resilience of the culture we have built together."

The evening serves as the centerpiece of a month-long, club-wide anniversary campaign designed to engage every touchpoint of the Polo experience. From curated 1980s culinary classics featured across dining venues, to "ruby red" anniversary cocktail specials and a commemorative time capsule created by our youngest Polonians, every detail reflects both heritage and evolution. No space, no department and no Member experience will go untouched.

"The strength of the Polo Club comes from its people—our Members and our employees alike," said Lorant G. Botha, Assistant General Manager. "We are proud to honor the traditions that have built this Club and the team that continues to make it extraordinary. Our goal is to ensure that everyone here feels celebrated, appreciated, and inspired."

Forty years ago, a balloon marked the beginning. This season, we rise again – celebrating tradition, community, and the enduring excellence that defines Polo.

For more information on the Polo Club and the 40th Anniversary celebrations, visit https://www.poloclub.net.

About the Polo Club of Boca Raton

The Polo Club of Boca Raton is one of South Florida's premier country clubs, offering world-class amenities, luxury living, and exceptional service. Beyond its reputation as a leading private club with Distinguished Club Elite status, The Polo Club is dedicated to being a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to succeed. For more information visit https://www.poloclub.net.

